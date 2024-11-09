Slow fashion label 11.11/ELEVEN ELEVEN's denim collection gives a new fashion thrust

The new age denim in Kala cotton with a vintage washed look was achieved with hand painting with 100 percent indigo and madder for red. The detailing celebrated the boro-technique of patchwork with handspun denim of 6 to 22 oz. The 11.11 signature joggers and jackets were created in engineered silhouettes. Seams and lines were engineered to result in subtle forms and volumes. The signature 11.11 hand embroidery details inside the garments were the personalised touches for the clothing. The accessories used included patchwork shoes and ballerina socks designed from miniature fabric scraps. The 11.11/eleven eleven denim collection was not only fashion forward, but paid minute attention to the planet and health issues.