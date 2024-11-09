Slow fashion label 11.11/ELEVEN ELEVEN's denim collection gives a new fashion thrust

The beautiful denim collection presented by homegrown slow fashion label 11.11 /eleven eleven at the LFWxFDCI show had sustainability as the cornerstone of the range.
Designers, Mia Morikawa and Shani Himanshu, who have been the driving force for the brand ever since its launch in 2009, have always used indigenous organic cotton and 100 percent natural dyes. Along with the fabric selection, the designers have also used heritage techniques such as hand spinning, hand loom weaving, hand painting miniatures and tie-dyeing to embellish the apparel.
The looks featured handspun and handwoven denims made in organic cotton and dyed completely with plant based pigments. The garments followed the sustainable path having zero chemicals, and were 100 percent biodegradable. The label unveiled a unique denim collection at LFWxFDCI, that seamlessly moved from day to evening wear and through many cultures and geographic boundaries.
The collection was a fashionable study in relaxed silhouettes that echoed the brand’s seed to stitch ethos. The ingredients used for the ensembles were safe for both the skin and the planet.
The new age denim in Kala cotton with a vintage washed look was achieved with hand painting with 100 percent indigo and madder for red. The detailing celebrated the boro-technique of patchwork with handspun denim of 6 to 22 oz. The 11.11 signature joggers and jackets were created in engineered silhouettes. Seams and lines were engineered to result in subtle forms and volumes. The signature 11.11 hand embroidery details inside the garments were the personalised touches for the clothing. The accessories used included patchwork shoes and ballerina socks designed from miniature fabric scraps. The 11.11/eleven eleven denim collection was not only fashion forward, but paid minute attention to the planet and health issues.