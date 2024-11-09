Sushant Abrol's Spring-Summer '25 collection is a unique denim story

Adding some unconventional touches, Sushant gave a natural appeal with worn out finishes and natural creases. The clever use of camouflage, which was dreamt up with left over denim to create interesting patchwork, added a new dimension to the collection. Using denim as a canvas for designing, the stitch and seam story was inspired by the raw beauty of life’s journey in the Trail Dust range. The Trail Dust collection by Abrol had an easy vibe that was suitable for a variety of buyers who are in search of denim, which moves away from the beaten road.