Sushant Abrol's Spring-Summer '25 collection is a unique denim story

Designer Sushant Abrol's label Countrymade spun a unique fashion story in denim for the upcoming spring-summer season. Showcased at the LFWxFDCI event the new collection called the Trail Dust was a story that highlighted batik techniques as the main detailing.
"The collection titled Trail Dust is an expedition in every stitch, where denim becomes a canvas for life’s raw beauty—telling stories of resilience, adventure, and the indelible marks left on every journey,” says Abrol, known for his nifty military detailing.
Adding some unconventional touches, Sushant gave a natural appeal with worn out finishes and natural creases. The clever use of camouflage, which was dreamt up with left over denim to create interesting patchwork, added a new dimension to the collection. Using denim as a canvas for designing, the stitch and seam story was inspired by the raw beauty of life’s journey in the Trail Dust range. The Trail Dust collection by Abrol had an easy vibe that was suitable for a variety of buyers who are in search of denim, which moves away from the beaten road.