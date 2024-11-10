Alyssa Fine Jewellery's Pretty Women Collection: Minimalist elegance for the modern woman

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, one trend is stealing the spotlight — minimalistic jewellery. This understated elegance is perfect for the modern woman who values simplicity without sacrificing style. Vedika Chamria, the creative force behind Alyssa Fine Jewellery, has come with a new collection — Pretty Women — a stunning tribute to this chic aesthetic.
Vedika’s journey from a financial management graduate to a fine jewellery entrepreneur is nothing short of inspiring. After a promising start in finance, she returned home, where family ties to the jewellery industry sparked a new passion. “It all began with a simple request from a friend to design an emerald ring,” she recalls. That small moment led her to discover a gap in the Indian market between fashion and fine jewellery — a space she was eager to fill.
In February 2016, Alyssa Fine Jewellery was born, blending contemporary design with meticulous craftsmanship. Since then, the brand has grown from its first order of `10,000 to become a beloved name among influencers and celebrities, including the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. “We wanted to create a brand that resonates with women and tells a unique story through each piece,” Vedika shares.
The Pretty Women collection perfectly embodies the spirit of minimalism while celebrating the multifaceted nature of today’s women. “Our motto is, ‘she’s multifaceted, she’s bold, she’s undeniably herself’,” Vedika explains.
The collection features lightweight, travel-friendly pieces that are versatile enough for any occasion — perfect for the woman on the go.
Standout items like delicate earrings and subtle necklaces allow wearers to express their individuality effortlessly. “Jewellery isn’t just an accessory, it’s an expression of who you are,” Vedika asserts, and this collection invites every woman to find her own voice through these elegant designs.
Quality is at the heart of every piece in the Pretty Women collection. “I personally handpick all our materials and stones,” Vedika reveals, ensuring that each gem meets the highest standards. With a fully operational workshop in Mumbai, her skilled artisans bring her vision to life through intricate craftsmanship.
“It’s about the confidence that emanates from within when you wear a piece that makes you feel amazing,” Vedika reflects. As minimalism continues to trend, Alyssa Fine Jewellery stands at the forefront, inviting women to embrace their shine.
Price ranges between Rs 65,000 and Rs 7,00,000. Available online.
