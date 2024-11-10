Alyssa Fine Jewellery's Pretty Women Collection: Minimalist elegance for the modern woman

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, one trend is stealing the spotlight — minimalistic jewellery. This understated elegance is perfect for the modern woman who values simplicity without sacrificing style. Vedika Chamria, the creative force behind Alyssa Fine Jewellery, has come with a new collection — Pretty Women — a stunning tribute to this chic aesthetic.

Vedika’s journey from a financial management graduate to a fine jewellery entrepreneur is nothing short of inspiring. After a promising start in finance, she returned home, where family ties to the jewellery industry sparked a new passion. “It all began with a simple request from a friend to design an emerald ring,” she recalls. That small moment led her to discover a gap in the Indian market between fashion and fine jewellery — a space she was eager to fill.

In February 2016, Alyssa Fine Jewellery was born, blending contemporary design with meticulous craftsmanship. Since then, the brand has grown from its first order of `10,000 to become a beloved name among influencers and celebrities, including the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. “We wanted to create a brand that resonates with women and tells a unique story through each piece,” Vedika shares.