Designer Ashdeen Lilaowala’s latest collection displays the best of Indian craft

Known for his single-minded dedication to promote Parsi Gara embroidery, designer Ashdeen Lilaowala has ensured that the craft is constantly in the limelight. Award winning textile designer, author and curator, Ashdeen’s research for the revival of the Gara has been through his eponymous label Ashdeen. The designer, whose many creations have adorned the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu and Waheeda Rehman, emphasised a bold new dimension in the Parsi Gara craft for his new collection unveiled at LFWxFDCI.
His new collection, Fragments of Time, is inspired by the work of Dutch artist Patrick Bergsma borrowing from Japanese art forms of Bonsai (shaping and growing miniature trees), Ikebana (flower arrangement) and Kintsugi (repairing porcelain with golden joinery).
“Artist Patrick Bergsma’s work, and the Japanese philosophies it borrows from, deeply resonate with the Parsi reverence for nature and beauty. That’s how it made it to our mood board this season. But we ensured that the focus remained on the hand-embroidery—which is our forte—and an optimistic festive spirit,” says Ashdeen.
Pared-back silhouettes meant that the designer’s unique repertoire of hand-embroidery and embellishment took centre stage. Lush florals were combined with hints of lace, patchwork, appliqués and embellishment in interesting ways. The lineup of cocktail dresses, shirts, skirts, pants, long jackets and saris is layered yet extremely wearable.