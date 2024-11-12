Designer Ashdeen Lilaowala’s latest collection displays the best of Indian craft

Known for his single-minded dedication to promote Parsi Gara embroidery, designer Ashdeen Lilaowala has ensured that the craft is constantly in the limelight. Award winning textile designer, author and curator, Ashdeen’s research for the revival of the Gara has been through his eponymous label Ashdeen. The designer, whose many creations have adorned the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu and Waheeda Rehman, emphasised a bold new dimension in the Parsi Gara craft for his new collection unveiled at LFWxFDCI.