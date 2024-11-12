Myriad threads converge to turn designer Richa Khemka's collection so stunning

Versatile designer Richa Khemka's newly unveiled collection Piecing Art Together is all about rich textures and fabrics in a vibrant colour palette. Her design repertoire covers a wide spectrum of styles that range from traditional to western and fusion formal wear for women, and her latest edit launched at LFWxFDCI, too, has an unconventional ethereal inspiration. It is as if myriad threads converged to create these stunning silhouettes and form an art that could be worn, with rich textures and fabrics forming the base of the ensembles.
In this collection, the striking, dramatic, and stylish concept brings together the smaller elements and interweaves them into dream-like beautiful garments. Richa’s choice of fabrics obviously matches her signature style, and hence it is the rich glamour of organza, and silk taffeta that are in the forefront.
Complementing these fabrics, the embroidery uses innovative techniques of various crafts. Mesmerising laser cut velvet, mosaic art along with dot art, brings a neo-contemporary twist to the surfaces. Going further into the various embroidery realms, Richa plays with 3D embellishments, then adds a dash of appliqués, which are highlighted with beads and besides a grand display of shimmering sequins. The colours are a dazzling array of hues that will appeal to every fastidious buyer. Richa Khemka’s collection undoubtedly stays true to the title “Piecing Together Art” as it creates magic with every outfit.