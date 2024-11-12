Myriad threads converge to turn designer Richa Khemka's collection so stunning

Complementing these fabrics, the embroidery uses innovative techniques of various crafts. Mesmerising laser cut velvet, mosaic art along with dot art, brings a neo-contemporary twist to the surfaces. Going further into the various embroidery realms, Richa plays with 3D embellishments, then adds a dash of appliqués, which are highlighted with beads and besides a grand display of shimmering sequins. The colours are a dazzling array of hues that will appeal to every fastidious buyer. Richa Khemka’s collection undoubtedly stays true to the title “Piecing Together Art” as it creates magic with every outfit.