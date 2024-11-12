Rashi Kapoor's stunning collection Espiritu Libre is inspired by Frida Kahlo

Rashi Kapoor, one of the most popular designers in India, created a fashionable stir at LFWxFDCI with her collection Espíritu Libre, that is inspired by the legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s journey. Drawing from the iconic Mexican painter’s life and heritage, Rashi’s first design sensibilities were focused on the striking colours like red, pink, black, white, green, silver, gold and ivory that revolved around Kahlo’s life and art.
"My collection is called Espíritu Libre which stands for free spirit and is inspired by Frida Kahlo. She stands for boldness, vibrancy and is extremely positive and that’s what inspired me to take her as my muse. My collection is all about individuality, feminism and independence,” says Rashi.
Keeping the Frida Kahlo inspiration in firm focus, Rashi ensures that the silhouettes offer a diverse look of contrasting shapes. The collection has a luxurious offering of glam silks and dupion, along with regal velvets and sheer tulle that brought an ethereal appeal to the ensembles.
While the fabrics play their combined symphony highlighted by striking colours, Rashi also concentrates on a wide array of embellishments to accentuate the looks. The range is interspersed with delicate thread work displaying a tapestry of motifs. Cord work is added along with 3D touches, while Swarovski crystals add their touch of grand opulence to the free-flowing, fluid ensembles that were at times structured but tailored to perfection, ranging from fully embroidered glittering jackets, shimmering saris, corsets to slim skirts among others. Handcrafted with a profusion of colours, fabrics, styles and shapes, that stayed true to the inspiration of painter Frida Kahlo’s diverse personality, Rashi's collection is worth more than just a look.