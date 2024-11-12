Rashi Kapoor's stunning collection Espiritu Libre is inspired by Frida Kahlo

While the fabrics play their combined symphony highlighted by striking colours, Rashi also concentrates on a wide array of embellishments to accentuate the looks. The range is interspersed with delicate thread work displaying a tapestry of motifs. Cord work is added along with 3D touches, while Swarovski crystals add their touch of grand opulence to the free-flowing, fluid ensembles that were at times structured but tailored to perfection, ranging from fully embroidered glittering jackets, shimmering saris, corsets to slim skirts among others. Handcrafted with a profusion of colours, fabrics, styles and shapes, that stayed true to the inspiration of painter Frida Kahlo’s diverse personality, Rashi's collection is worth more than just a look.