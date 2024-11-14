Couturier Esha Sethi Thirani’s festive edit is a mix of timeless beauty and old-world charm
Couturier Esha Sethi Thirani’s eponymous label’s festive edit, Reverie, embodies the essence of romanticism, transporting wearers to a whimsical world of ethereal beauty and old-world charm. Inspired by the soft hues of dawn and dusk, this collection features delicate pastel shades combined with ultra feminine silhouettes with intricate draping, ruffles, and layering that evoke a sense of dreamy nostalgia. The colour palette comprises soft shades like pale pink, peach, powder blue, sea green, and ivory, complemented by rich neutrals like champagne, gold, and cream while Aegean blues add depth to the range. Esha has used luxe fabrics like organza, tulle, and delicate laces for their texture, drape, and opulence. You can choose from the wide range of lehengas, saris, and floor-sweeping gowns replete with delicate embroidery and beading, sequins in floral and foliage patterns and the marine world. Esha talks at length about the collection inspired by Indian heritage, Victorian era romance, nature, and the whimsical underwater world.
How different is this collection than your previous ones?
While staying true to our brand’s ethos and identity, the brand language remains the same with our signature 3D embroidery in a pastel colour palette. However, this year, we have introduced a lot of ruffles, layering, and appliqués and have also experimented with more modern silhouettes.
What are the trends for autumn-winter festive occasion wear?
This season, we’re witnessing a renaissance of sorts, a fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern sensibilities. Earthy and jewel tones are must-haves in every woman’s wardrobe, besides floral patterns like daisies, roses, and more.
What are the winter-festive wardrobe must-haves?
Striking pre-stitched saris, co-ord sets and muted tone lehengas.
How experimental are women getting in terms of silhouettes now?
Women are increasingly experimenting with silhouettes, pushing boundaries and embracing bold avant-garde styles. Androgynous silhouettes, off centre necklines, uneven hems, imperfect shapes, layered designs that defy traditional structure and 3D inspired designs are in demand.
What inspires you?
I draw inspiration from diverse sources, including nature’s florals, landscapes, and textures; art and culture’s masterpieces, sculptures, and architectural elements; vintage clothing and traditional craftsmanship; and contemporary influences like street style, social media, and technology. Personal experiences, travel, emotions, and relationships also shape my creativity. Sustainability, diversity, and creativity are core values guiding my design philosophy. By combining these influences, we strive to craft unique, meaningful, and beautiful designs that tell stories and evoke emotions.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
Iris Apfel is my ultimate fashion icon because she embodied the perfect blend of style, individuality, and joie de vivre. Her fearless approach to fashion, mixing high-end designer pieces with vintage finds and global inspirations, resonates deeply with me. Beyond her impeccable style, Iris’s spirit, wit, and wisdom inspire me. Her uniqueness and her innate ability to reject conformity is a testament to the power of self-expression and confidence.
What are the plans with your label?
I want to introduce a bridal wear line, collaborate with emerging artists, showcase at fashion weeks and develop further sustainable practices.