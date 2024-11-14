Couturier Esha Sethi Thirani’s festive edit is a mix of timeless beauty and old-world charm

Couturier Esha Sethi Thirani’s eponymous label’s festive edit, Reverie, embodies the essence of romanticism, transporting wearers to a whimsical world of ethereal beauty and old-world charm. Inspired by the soft hues of dawn and dusk, this collection features delicate pastel shades combined with ultra feminine silhouettes with intricate draping, ruffles, and layering that evoke a sense of dreamy nostalgia. The colour palette comprises soft shades like pale pink, peach, powder blue, sea green, and ivory, complemented by rich neutrals like champagne, gold, and cream while Aegean blues add depth to the range. Esha has used luxe fabrics like organza, tulle, and delicate laces for their texture, drape, and opulence. You can choose from the wide range of lehengas, saris, and floor-sweeping gowns replete with delicate embroidery and beading, sequins in floral and foliage patterns and the marine world. Esha talks at length about the collection inspired by Indian heritage, Victorian era romance, nature, and the whimsical underwater world.