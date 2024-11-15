Amaryllis Collection by Divya Aggarwal: A luxurious celebration of renewal, nature, and phoenix-inspired fashion

When fashion meets the spirit of rebirth, transformation, and nature’s eternal cycles, it creates a collection as mesmerising as the season it’s designed for. Enter Amaryllis, Divya Aggarwal’s latest masterpiece — a collection inspired by the mythical phoenix and the tender beauty of blooming flowers. It’s not just fashion; it’s a celebration of life, of emerging stronger and more radiant after every challenge.
“Amaryllis is about embracing the essence of renewal, just like the phoenix. It’s about rising, flourishing, and always finding beauty in the journey,” says Divya. Her newest capsule collection is a poetic dance between nature’s resilience and luxury. The collection blends ethereal floral motifs, luxurious fabrics, and modern cuts, creating pieces that are not only visually stunning but also empowering. Each design, a tribute to the rejuvenating forces of nature, is meant to make the wearer feel like a phoenix in flight — graceful, fierce, and entirely unique.
The colours of the Amaryllis collection are as soft and compelling as the petals of a flower unfolding. Earthy rusts symbolise grounding and strength, while shimmering silvers and glistening golds evoke luxury and celebration. Accents of baby pink, sky blue, beige, and ivory add a soft touch, bringing forth the collection’s gentle, blossoming essence. “I wanted the palette to feel grounded yet luminous. The combination of rich, earthy tones with glimmering hues reflects the delicate balance between strength and grace that nature embodies,” Divya explains.
From the moment you see the collection, you’re transported into a world where each piece tells its own story. Picture a backless blouse in shimmering silk, paired with a flowy georgette skirt — together they dance like sunlight through petals, catching the light with every move. Or a voluminous lehenga set, its intricate 3D floral embellishments taking the form of delicate phoenix feathers, embodying the collection’s theme of transformation.
Every piece in the Amaryllis collection is a labour of love, with intricate craftsmanship that pays homage to the beauty of the natural world. “The design process for the 3D floral embellishments and fringe accents was meticulous. We started with sketches, focusing on texture and depth. The 3D elements are created using layering techniques and delicate stitching, ensuring they stand out while maintaining an elegant flow,” says Divya.
The result? Intricately crafted garments that combine artistry with wearability. Feather-like sequins and flower-inspired embellishments transform simple silhouettes into dramatic statements of style. The movement of fringe accents in the designs adds fluidity, a visual rhythm that mirrors the wearer’s own grace. “I wanted the clothes to move with you, to bring energy and life to every moment,” she says.
Whether you’re attending a daytime celebration, a chic cocktail soirée, or a destination wedding under the sun, the Amaryllis collection caters to a wide array of occasions with its versatile and luxurious designs. The carefully curated silhouettes — from breezy kaftans to modern fish-cut saris — ensure comfort without compromising on elegance. “It was important to me that the collection was not just about looking beautiful but feeling confident, too,” Divya shares.
Price starts at Rs 16,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin