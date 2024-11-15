Soleil by Genes Lecoanet Hemant: A celestial-inspired journey for Autumn Winter 24

When the sun rises every morning, it casts its life-giving light across the earth, nurturing everything in its path. From microscopic cells to grand cosmic phenomena, the sun governs all. This awe-inspiring idea of life’s hinter connectedness is exactly what Genes Lecoanet Hemant, the luxurious Indo-French design label, aims to capture with their Autumn Winter 24 collection, Soleil. The collection weaves the sun’s radiant energy into a narrative of vibrant yet minimalistic design, offering a vision of fashion that transcends time and space.

Co-founders Didier Lecoanet and Hemant Sagar, renowned for their impeccable craftsmanship and inventive style, drew on both the celestial and microscopic to create Soleil. The collection isn’t just a visual experience; it’s a journey from the macrocosm of planetary bodies to the microcosm of life that exists at a cellular level. “The sun is the source of all life. We wanted to embody that energy in the clothes, reflecting both its vastness and its intimacy with the smallest aspects of life,” says Didier Lecoanet.