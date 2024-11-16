Jaypore x Krishna Mehta: A monochromatic garden of hand block printing meets modern design

When the timeless art of Indian block printing meets contemporary design, magic happens. Jaypore, an artisanal lifestyle brand that celebrates India’s rich crafting heritage, has partnered with renowned designer Krishna Mehta to bring forth a collection that marries the ancient and the modern in an unexpected yet harmonious way. Inspired by the delicate balance of tradition and innovation, this collaboration brings forward a monochromatic garden, where timeless florals are given a playful, youthful twist through geometric patterns and vibrant lime green accents.

“India’s craftsmanship is something that’s timeless, yet it needs to evolve with the changing times,” says Radhika Chhabra, creative head at Jaypore. “This collaboration with Krishna Mehta allows us to do just that—preserve the beauty of traditional hand block-printing while reinterpreting it for today’s modern sensibilities. It’s a celebration of our roots while simultaneously looking to the future.”

The collection, which takes inspiration from Gujarat and Rajasthan’s famed hand-block printing techniques, beautifully marries traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary aesthetic. Krishna Mehta’s signature geometric motifs are fused with intricate floral patterns in a way that is both playful and sophisticated, resulting in a collection that feels as modern as it does timeless.