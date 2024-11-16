Jaypore x Krishna Mehta: A monochromatic garden of hand block printing meets modern design

When the timeless art of Indian block printing meets contemporary design, magic happens. Jaypore, an artisanal lifestyle brand that celebrates India’s rich crafting heritage, has partnered with renowned designer Krishna Mehta to bring forth a collection that marries the ancient and the modern in an unexpected yet harmonious way. Inspired by the delicate balance of tradition and innovation, this collaboration brings forward a monochromatic garden, where timeless florals are given a playful, youthful twist through geometric patterns and vibrant lime green accents.
“India’s craftsmanship is something that’s timeless, yet it needs to evolve with the changing times,” says Radhika Chhabra, creative head at Jaypore. “This collaboration with Krishna Mehta allows us to do just that—preserve the beauty of traditional hand block-printing while reinterpreting it for today’s modern sensibilities. It’s a celebration of our roots while simultaneously looking to the future.”
The collection, which takes inspiration from Gujarat and Rajasthan’s famed hand-block printing techniques, beautifully marries traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary aesthetic. Krishna Mehta’s signature geometric motifs are fused with intricate floral patterns in a way that is both playful and sophisticated, resulting in a collection that feels as modern as it does timeless.
“For me, the beauty of block printing lies in its deep cultural roots. But I also wanted to bring a fresh perspective—something that resonates with today’s global woman. The geometric patterns are modern, but when paired with the soft florals, it creates a beautifully balanced dialogue between the old and the new,” says Krishna. Radhika echoes this sentiment, adding, “This collection is about creating designs that feel both contemporary and classic. By incorporating Krishna’s geometric prints, we’ve created a dynamic energy, but it’s grounded in the age-old craft of hand block printing, which makes it feel familiar and timeless.”
The designs in this collection, however, aren’t just about the art of printing—they’re about how those prints are applied. The engineered placement of prints plays a pivotal role in the overall aesthetic, allowing the floral patterns and geometric shapes to complement each other without
overwhelming the fabric. The end result is a collection that feels effortless but is a masterpiece of precision and creativity.
The colour palette is a deliberate blend of the timeless and the contemporary. “The black-and-white foundation provides a classic, almost minimalist backdrop. But we didn’t want it to feel too somber or traditional. The punch of lime green adds a pop of energy and modernity, creating a visual contrast that keeps the collection feeling fresh and exciting,” says Radhika.
The monochrome garden of black and white evokes the classic elegance of nature, while the lime green accents act as a modern twist, injecting youthfulness and vitality into each piece. Whether it’s a flowing tunic, a structured kurta, or a statement sari, the use of colour allows each design to stand out while remaining sophisticated. “They are timeless yet adaptable,” adds Radhika.
