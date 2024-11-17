Zen by Perona: A serene blend of modern luxury and mindful fashion for Autumn/Winter 24/25

In a world where chaos often prevails, Perona is offering a much-needed escape with its Autumn/Winter 24/25 collection, Zen. Synonymous with modern luxury and timeless craftsmanship, Perona unveils a collection designed not just for the eyes, but for the spirit. Inspired by the principles of Zen philosophy, this collection brings together tranquility, balance, and sophistication, offering a serene yet stylish approach to fashion.

“At the heart of the Zen collection is a desire to create peace through design. We wanted to craft clothing that not only looks beautiful but feels empowering, enriching the wearer’s inner sense of calm,” says Shruti Mangla, creative director and co-founder of Perona. True to its name, Zen invites us to slow down and embrace a wardrobe that promotes mindfulness and elevated elegance, turning everyday wear into a practice of self-care.