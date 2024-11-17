Zen by Perona: A serene blend of modern luxury and mindful fashion for Autumn/Winter 24/25

In a world where chaos often prevails, Perona is offering a much-needed escape with its Autumn/Winter 24/25 collection, Zen. Synonymous with modern luxury and timeless craftsmanship, Perona unveils a collection designed not just for the eyes, but for the spirit. Inspired by the principles of Zen philosophy, this collection brings together tranquility, balance, and sophistication, offering a serene yet stylish approach to fashion.
“At the heart of the Zen collection is a desire to create peace through design. We wanted to craft clothing that not only looks beautiful but feels empowering, enriching the wearer’s inner sense of calm,” says Shruti Mangla, creative director and co-founder of Perona. True to its name, Zen invites us to slow down and embrace a wardrobe that promotes mindfulness and elevated elegance, turning everyday wear into a practice of self-care.
Drawing inspiration from nature’s purest forms, it is a celebration of balance and harmony. The collection offers a seamless blend of modern silhouettes with tranquil aesthetics, fusing innovative tailoring with peaceful design elements. “Our goal was to design clothing that complements the wearer’s lifestyle — pieces that are both beautiful and mindful. Every detail, from the flow of the fabric to the structure of the design, reflects a sense of inner peace,” Shruti explains.
With clean lines and a focus on sustainable materials, Zen brings a new standard of luxury to the modern wardrobe. The brand reinvents wardrobe staples like safari jackets, bomber jackets, and blazers with innovative twists, making them not only stylish but adaptable for any occasion. The designs are versatile, with each piece carefully crafted to embody understated luxury.
The collection shines in its exquisite craftsmanship, blending sophistication with a serene sense of individuality. Highlights include origami-inspired folds, deconstructed features, and meticulously hand-finished details that elevate everyday pieces to high fashion. Signature pieces like revisited trousers, set dressing, and the timeless wool coat speak of the brand’s commitment to creating clothing that feels as good as it looks. Eveningwear in the Perona Nights segment introduces elegant capes and refined dresses, perfect for any formal occasion.
“We wanted to reimagine the classics. Whether it’s a wool coat or a leather jacket, we’ve infused each design with something unexpected, something that brings a sense of quiet elegance but also makes a statement,” Shruti says.
A standout feature of the Zen collection is its luxurious leather pieces, including sleek jackets, blousons, and socks. These garments are adorned with intricate detailing and artistic embellishments, elevating Zen to a level of sophistication that’s both bold and graceful. The collection features eco-conscious fabrics like matte wool, cotton twill, and responsibly sourced leathers.
