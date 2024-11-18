Noura by Sttavoss: Celebrate festivities in style with vibrant luxury kaftans and co-ords

This festive season, step into a world of colour, elegance, and celebration with Noura by Sttavoss. It is designed to capture the spirit of joyous gatherings, cultural traditions, and family reunions.
“The Noura collection was inspired by the many facets of feminine beauty, and we wanted to celebrate individuality through a vibrant array of designs. At its core, the collection embodies joy, togetherness, and the cultural richness of the festive season,” says Nitya Kukreja, founder of Sttavoss.
Noura brings the magic of the season to life with its luxurious kaftans, which come with optional coordinating pants, offering flexibility and style for any occasion. Whether you’re heading to a lively card party or a more intimate family celebration, these versatile pieces will ensure you look effortlessly chic. Co-ord sets — an absolute wardrobe essential—bring together comfort and style, making them perfect for a day filled with festivities and family gatherings.
Crafted from premium georgette satin, Noura’s fabrics drape beautifully, enhancing every silhouette with a luxurious flow. Adorned with intricate laces, beading details, and hand embellishments, the collection radiates sophistication while remaining accessible. “We chose georgette satin because of its luxurious, fluid nature. It beautifully complements the collection’s aesthetic, making it both flattering and comfortable. It’s a fabric that offers elegance without sacrificing wearability,” Nitya explains.
The collection is a feast for the eyes, boasting a rich palette of vibrant oranges, pinks, and reds. These colours aren’t just trendy—they carry deep significance in festive celebrations. “These hues are traditionally associated with happiness and auspiciousness, making them ideal for celebrating milestones and traditions,” she says.
Each piece in Noura offers versatile styling options, making it perfect for a range of festive occasions. The kaftans, for instance, can be paired with bold statement jewellery and heels for a more formal look, or styled with a clutch for a night out. The co-ord sets can easily transition from casual family affairs to more formal events with just a change of accessories. “Layering with a vibrant dupatta or shawl can add a traditional touch, while statement jewellery will instantly elevate the look,” Nitya suggests.
Price starts at Rs 8,500. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com