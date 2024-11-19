Mens 24 by 431-88: A contemporary capsule collection for the modern man

This Men’s Day, the fashion world takes a step closer to embracing a new era of men’s clothing, where comfort meets contemporary style in the most seamless and empowering way. Enter Mens 24—the latest collection by 431-88, founded by Shweta Kapur, in collaboration with stylist Akshay Tyagi. Inspired by the idea that “I’m okay, and you’re okay,” Mens 24 encourages men to embrace their individuality without comparison, offering a wardrobe that not only feels good but also fosters a sense of security and confidence.

“This collection is about embracing our unique journeys and finding a way to co-exist peacefully and confidently in our own skin. When we stop competing with each other and simply allow ourselves to be who we are, without judgment, that’s when we create a safe space for all,” explains Shweta

The heart of Mens 24 lies in its philosophy— a movement away from toxic comparisons and towards a space of mutual respect and understanding. Mens 24 asks the question: Are we okay with ourselves? Are we open to being okay? Through its designs, it encourages men to find a balance between their outward appearance and their inner selves, creating a duality that feels modern yet authentic. “This collection aims to reflect that balance. It’s about blending the external with the internal, the public with the private,” says Shweta.

Crafted to be a capsule wardrobe for the contemporary man, Mens 24 emphasises versatility, ease, and comfort without sacrificing style. Inspired by the dynamic urban lives of today’s Indian men—independent, driven, and constantly evolving—the collection offers pieces that can effortlessly transition from day to night, from work to play. “We wanted to create pieces that fit naturally into a man’s wardrobe, whether he’s at a business meeting or lounging at home. It’s all about comfort with a fresh, urban vibe,” says Akshay.