This designer footwear label’s new wedge sandals exude glam-chic vibes

After impressing all with their vibrant party and festive sneakers that match glamorous steps with wedding-festive and ethnic attires, designer label Anaar just launched their exciting category of wedge sandals in striking silhouettes that channel timeless elegance and contemporary style. Inspired by the vibrant hues and textures of the season, these lightweight sandals which exhibit intricate designs, and shimmering embellishments in bold colour palettes, are perfect for weddings, cocktail parties, or holiday gatherings. Also, the soft leather and ergonomic design ensure that you can wear them all day long without sacrificing style. Excerpts from a chat with Tanushri Biyani, founder designer of Anaar.