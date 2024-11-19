This designer footwear label’s new wedge sandals exude glam-chic vibes
After impressing all with their vibrant party and festive sneakers that match glamorous steps with wedding-festive and ethnic attires, designer label Anaar just launched their exciting category of wedge sandals in striking silhouettes that channel timeless elegance and contemporary style. Inspired by the vibrant hues and textures of the season, these lightweight sandals which exhibit intricate designs, and shimmering embellishments in bold colour palettes, are perfect for weddings, cocktail parties, or holiday gatherings. Also, the soft leather and ergonomic design ensure that you can wear them all day long without sacrificing style. Excerpts from a chat with Tanushri Biyani, founder designer of Anaar.
What’s the idea behind this couture collection?
Our latest collection, Festive Wonderland, is a celebration of festive grandeur, where every step feels like magic. Inspired by India’s rich tapestry of traditions, we’ve crafted designs that bring together handpicked embroidery styles, ornaments, and motifs, all infused with the spirit of the wedding season. Each pair in this collection is designed to add a sparkle to the steps of firecracker women, making them feel radiant and unstoppable at every celebration.
What’s trending this winter-wedding season?
This season, it’s all about balancing glamour and comfort. Footwear that is intricately embellished but practical enough for long hours of celebration, is in high demand. Jewel tones, metallic finishes, and personalised touches are on every bride’s wish list, as are styles that make a bold statement without compromising comfort.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
Sustainability is woven into the very fabric of Anaar’s ethos. Every pair of shoes is handcrafted with care, using locally sourced materials and techniques that minimise environmental impact. Our designers work with Indian artisans to ensure that our products not only showcase exquisite craftsmanship but also support sustainable practices. By creating timeless designs that transcend seasonal trends, we encourage slow fashion.
What are your plans with the label?
With our introduction of wedge sandals this season, we’re expanding our offerings to cover more occasions — from weddings to festive parties. Internationally, we’re focusing on increasing our presence in the Middle East, and working towards collaborating with more designers and stylists to create exclusive capsule collections.
Tell us about your upcoming summer collection.
Our upcoming summer collection is all about light, breezy, and effortlessly chic designs. Last summer, we introduced our unique denim sneaker line. This year, expect to see a mix of sandals and sneakers ideal for destination weddings and all-day celebrations.
Which celebrity puts the best foot forward according to you?
Rakul Preet Singh customised a pair of our sneakers for her sangeet, perfectly blending tradition with modern flair. Similarly, Radhika Merchant chose our sneakers for her sangeet, embodying the effortless blend of comfort and style. We believe they truly put their best foot forward, not only in terms of fashion but in the way they celebrate their individuality.