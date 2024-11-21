Kimberly McDonald’s stunning Zambian emerald collection with Gemfields redefines conscious luxury

In the world of fine jewellery, where the lines between art and nature often blur, few designers possess the innate ability to let the stone speak for itself like Kimberly McDonald. Renowned for her asymmetrical, gem-set designs, Kimberly has long been a champion of nature’s unrefined beauty, and her latest collection with Gemfields is no exception. The collection, which features radiant Zambian emeralds, captures the essence of her philosophy — letting the raw, natural materials take center stage, while the design merely enhances their inherent elegance.
“I have been a long-time admirer of Gemfields’ responsible mining practices. I don’t think you can love natural materials and disregard the manner in which they have been obtained. There’s a fine line between the material and the earth from which it came,” she shares.
This collection is a vivid celebration of nature’s own artistry, centered around the glowing green of Zambian emeralds—responsibly mined from Gemfields’ Kagem mine in Zambia. The partnership between Kimberly and Gemfields comes at a time when conscious luxury is more important than ever. Each piece embodies Kimberly’s commitment to sustainability, a value she has held since the inception of her brand nearly two decades ago.
Her signature asymmetry is evident in the standout pieces of the collection, including the irregular-shaped Emerald Drop Earrings and the Emerald Tennis Necklace. These pieces are a striking fusion of natural irregularity and refined elegance. “Since I began my collection, it has been a hallmark of my work to use irregular-shaped and sized gemstones. So, when I had the opportunity to work with Gemfields, I thought that silhouette would be the perfect complement to their stunning pear-shaped Zambian emeralds,” she explains.
What makes these emeralds so distinctive? Zambian emeralds, known for their cool undertones, bring a subtle, edgy vibrancy to Kimberly’s designs. “They are perfect for designs that are a little bit edgier,” she says. “Paired with white gold and black rhodium finishes, I think the final pieces—though referencing classic silhouettes—are chic and edgy.”
For Kimberly, the gemstones are not just materials—they are a conduit for her creative vision. The asymmetrical designs in this collection are not only a personal signature but also a reflection of her creative process, where the natural shape of the gem dictates the outcome. “The asymmetry represents my role in this collaboration. It’s my signature style,” she reveals.
Sustainability, too, is an integral part of her process. For years, she has prioritised ethical practices, from the sourcing of materials to the production of each piece. “I’ve been using sustainable practices before it was a cause célebre. Nature and natural materials are my passion. From the very beginning, I made it a priority to work with ethical resources, including using reclaimed gold and other sustainable materials whenever possible,” she adds.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin