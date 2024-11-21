Kimberly McDonald’s stunning Zambian emerald collection with Gemfields redefines conscious luxury

In the world of fine jewellery, where the lines between art and nature often blur, few designers possess the innate ability to let the stone speak for itself like Kimberly McDonald. Renowned for her asymmetrical, gem-set designs, Kimberly has long been a champion of nature’s unrefined beauty, and her latest collection with Gemfields is no exception. The collection, which features radiant Zambian emeralds, captures the essence of her philosophy — letting the raw, natural materials take center stage, while the design merely enhances their inherent elegance.

“I have been a long-time admirer of Gemfields’ responsible mining practices. I don’t think you can love natural materials and disregard the manner in which they have been obtained. There’s a fine line between the material and the earth from which it came,” she shares.