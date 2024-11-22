Negra Elegante: Kashmiri fashion meets ethical luxury with the Aks collection

Fashion has long been a mirror reflecting the world around us, evolving to meet both cultural and aesthetic shifts. As we continue to witness the rise of conscious consumerism, one brand is gracefully melding tradition with modern sensibility—introducing a bold vision of timeless elegance and ethical fashion. Negra Elegante, a Kashmiri fashion label founded by Osheeba Kakaw, is shaping the future of luxury with an eco-conscious mindset.
Named after the idea of black elegance, Negra Elegante is a celebration of understated beauty and artisanal craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from Kashmir’s vibrant landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the brand offers collections that speak to a global audience while remaining deeply rooted in tradition.
“We’ve always aimed to create pieces that stand the test of time, blending Kashmiri artistry with modern aesthetics. Fashion should not only be beautiful but also meaningful,” says Osheeba Kakaw, founder of Negra Elegante.
The Aks collection from the brand encapsulates this philosophy, offering a stunning array of pieces that evoke the majestic beauty of Kashmir. It features luxurious fabrics such as cotton silk, organza, and georgette while paying homage to the ancient artisanal techniques of the region.
“We wanted to create a bridge between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary fashion trends, offering pieces that are both refined and versatile, yet infused with the essence of black elegance,” Osheeba explains.
Each garment features intricate hand embroidery, zari work, and stone embellishments that showcase the skills of local artisans.
The use of natural fibers like cotton silk and georgette, not only elevates the aesthetic appeal of the garments but also aligns with the brand’s dedication to mindful fashion.
“We believe that sustainability is not just about using eco-friendly materials, but about creating timeless pieces that last,” says Osheeba.
The Aks collection reflects this philosophy, with every piece designed to withstand the test of time, both in terms of style and craftsmanship. From its hand-embroidered anarkalis to the digitally printed co-ord sets, each garment is a work of art, designed to be cherished for years to come.
The region’s rich heritage of hand embroidery, intricate weaving, and stone detailing is reflected in every piece. The artisans behind these creations have honed their skills over generations, and their work remains central to the brand’s identity.
“In the Aks collection, we’ve used hand embroidery, scalloped edges, and gota lace work—techniques that have been perfected over centuries by local artisans,” Osheeba explains.
The Aks collection offers a seamless blend of sophistication, grace, and modern appeal. The colour palette transitions from soft pastels to deeper, more vibrant hues, capturing the essence of festive seasonality. Luxurious yet wearable, the pieces are designed to flatter the body, while allowing freedom of movement—making them ideal for a variety of occasions, from formal gatherings to evening soirées.
As Osheeba puts it, “Elegance is not about being ostentatious. It’s about embodying confidence, grace, and sophistication in the most effortless way possible.”
Price starts at Rs 5,600. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin