Smocking reimagined: Ostilos’ bold new take makes a sexy fashion statement

Move over frills—there’s a new fabric technique taking the spotlight, and it’s making smocking sexier than ever. Traditionally used to add stretch and comfort, smocking has long been an unsung hero in the world of fashion, quietly performing its role in the background. But this season, Ostilos has decided to give it the attention it truly deserves, reimagining the technique as a central design feature that takes both style and structure to a whole new level.
In their latest collection, Ostilos is doing something extraordinary — they’re not just embracing smocking for its practicality, but they’re elevating it to an art form. With playful yet sophisticated designs, the collection seamlessly integrates smocking into the fabric of each garment—creating pieces that are bold, feminine, and unexpectedly witty. Think of it as a flirtatious twist on a classic technique, where structure meets sensuality, and tradition is redefined for the modern wardrobe.
“Our goal with this collection was to completely change the way people think about smocking,” says Simran Lalwani, creative director at Ostilos. “Smocking is no longer just about function; it’s the star of the show. We wanted to show its potential as a key design element that enhances both the form and fit of the garment. The result is a collection that feels fresh, bold, and contemporary while still staying true to the heritage of craftsmanship that defines the brand.”
Traditionally, smocking was used to provide stretch—an elastic effect that makes garments comfortable while also flattering the shape. But the brand’s take on the technique adds a layer of texture, dimension, and elegance. By using the intricate gathering effect, smocking doesn’t just stretch, it adds a visual feast to the garment’s silhouette, creating a delicate balance of feminine curves and bold, sculptural lines.
Simran explains, “When I was studying fashion, I was always drawn to using fabrics and techniques in ways they weren’t traditionally meant for. That’s where the magic happens. With smocking, it wasn’t just about stretch; it was about giving garments an unexpected, sexy edge.”
For Simran, the collection’s DNA is encapsulated in three words — feminine, bold, and witty. But what do these words really mean in terms of design?
“Feminine because of the way the smocking accentuates the body and gives a beautiful structure. Bold because the silhouettes are unexpected and defy traditional expectations. Witty because we’re using smocking in ways that are playful and surprising. Each garment is handpicked with fabrics that make the design feel fresh, and yes, sexy—well, you can figure that one out,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 1,199. Available online.
