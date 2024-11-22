The ‘Minimalist Glow’ collection is all about sophistication of luxury with the practicality of everyday wear

What truly sets this collection apart is its multi-functionality. As co-founder Aditya Modak explains, “This jewellery is meant to be worn daily, offering the sophistication of luxury with the practicality of everyday wear. The stones and materials are carefully selected to serve multiple purposes, adding both aesthetic value and lasting appeal.”

The collection’s colour palette — rich blue sapphires, radiant American diamonds, and gleaming silver — creates a refined, elegant look, perfect for any occasion. Crafted from durable brass and 92.5 sterling silver, each piece boasts exceptional quality, ensuring both longevity and a premium finish.

Launched in December 2021, Gargi by P N Gadgil and Sons was created to meet the needs of modern consumers seeking lighter, stylish, and affordable luxury jewelry. Designed in-house by a team of skilled artisans, each piece reflects the latest trends and insights, offering contemporary elegance without compromise.

Price on request

Available online.

