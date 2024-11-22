This unnamed edit focuses on festive wear, blends traditional fabrics with modern western silhouettes

Unrush made its debut in May 2024, emerging from Mumbai, the vibrant heart of fashionable India with a vision that transcends fleeting trends. At the helm is Pragya Priyali, founder and creative director, a seasoned force in fashion with over 16 years of unparalleled experience. Having shaped the fashion narratives at Myntra, Arvind and the Aditya Birla Group, Pragya’s deep understanding of content, social commerce and brand strategy informs her every move. Driven by a passion for slow fashion and conscious consumption, Unrush is a manifestation of her commitment to the future of mindful luxury. Recently, the brand caught the eye of Dhvani Bhanushali, the celebrated Indian pop sensation and actress, who was seen donning their creations. Now, Unrush unveils its first, yet-to-be-named festive collection — an elegant celebration of craft, conscious design and elevated style. We sat down with Pragya Priyali to delve deeper into the ethos behind the new collection and the future of Unrush.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
The new festive collection was inspired by my childhood memories of my mother’s sari collection and her desire to bridge the gap between formal sari wear and comfortable, everyday festive fashion.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This collection focuses more on festive wear, blending traditional Indian fabrics with modern western silhouettes, whereas previous collections emphasised season-less, versatile designs with relaxed fits — focused on western wear. So, we have made a change.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
The collection features rich, festive hues such as deep burgundy, mustard yellow, emerald green and classic navy, with softer pastels like blush pink and sky blue for balance.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
The collection uses Indian fabrics like chiffon and silk blends, premium eyelash lace, velvet and organza, known for their comfort and drape.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
The collection features relaxed co-ord sets in bright colours that are suitable for all Indian body types, a few body-con dresses and a few fit and flare dresses. The idea is to deliver a variety of silhouettes that work for Indian body types.
Have you already started working on your next edit, if so, could you share a bit of information on it?
Our next collection is geared towards holiday and a bit of winter wear — you’ll see a few extremely relaxed shapes in bright colours and a few layering options for the wedding and travel season for light winters. The colours are darker and fabric choice is towards thick and layered.
INR 3,500 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal