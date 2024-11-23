Designer label Abraham & Thakore’s SS’25 edit celebrates dystopian opulence

Celebrated for their minimalistic chic designs and known for their ‘fabric first’ philosophy, David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore’s feted label Abraham & Thakore’s Spring-Summer’25 collection, Finding Beauty, unveiled recently at LFW x FDCI, leaves an indelible mark for its thrust on sustainability. The range delves into the forgotten, the cast-off, and the disregarded through a collection of luxuriant evening wear that uses discarded materials that are normally left behind in our rapidly moving world to embellish the attires. What’s unique is that this edit reimagines waste as a treasure, profoundly reflecting consumption and value. The dazzling collection in a colour palette comprising white, beige, gold wine red, coffee, and black, makes ingenious use of discarded materials. Everyday Indian ephemera finds like gunny bags, toffee wrappers, bin bags, kitchen foil, and rice sacks finds new interpretation as cement sacks get transformed into stunning evening gowns. You’ll find, sequins laser-cut from discarded X-rays, while the delicious ‘scroop’ of silk, while attributed to plush French dresses of the early 1900s, emerges this time from the rustle of a contemporary knee-length skirt. Memories once trapped in old film reels are expressed on delicate georgettes, while unspooled cassette tapes are intricately woven into organza, forming delicate floral motifs that evoke a sense of nostalgia. Hundreds of discarded chip wrappers, each with its own tale, are stitched together to create striking knee-length dresses. Abraham takes us through the edit.