Four beach-forward choices this week for the high lifestyle inclined homme!

We bring you four brand new beach choices for the sartorially inclined man from the world of lifestyle that have just hit the market…
Beach forward fashion
Beach forward fashion
Perfumes, hydration, travel bags and comfy t-shirts — we’ve got you sorted brother, here’s your perfect high-fashion companion for the next beach holiday! It, after all, is vacay season!

Vikas Khanna Eau De Parfum by Zighrana
Classy tales

Vikas Khanna Eau De Parfum is a fusion of nutmeg, clove, cardamom and other exquisite ingredients, creating a unique and captivating scent. Originating from Kannauj, this fragrance by Zighrana draws from the region’s deep-rooted tradition of creating exceptional perfumes and is inspired by the culinary brilliance of Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna. INR 6,000. zighrana.com

Boldfit Chugger Onyx
Drink up!

The Boldfit Chugger Onyx helps you sip in style and is designed for those who love to stay hydrated on the go. This sleek tumbler features a durable stainless steel body that keeps your drinks at the perfect temperature for hours. What makes it even more attractive is the sleek design that screams fitness. INR 1,299. boldfit.in

Aéropostale Byron Duffle Bag
Get set go!

Discover a world of trendy and functional options at Aéropostale like the Byron Duffle Bag that is perfect for the fashion-forward generation. From stylish backpacks to chic accessories, they’ve got it all. The collection merges fashion-forward designs with practical features, allowing you to carry your belongings with effortless style. INR 2,699. bagline.com

Constant All-Degree Pique T-Shirt
Comfort chic

With thermoregulating coolmax fibre and recycled polyester from pet plastic bottles, this premium soft cotton blend t-shirt comes in no-fade eco-friendly colours with superior moisture wicking capabilities. The Constant All-Degree Pique T-Shirt in Mid Night Blue from Damensch might just be the most coolest pick for the season. INR 1,299. damensch.com

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal

