Thakurbai’s new edit celebrates fusion of tradition and modernity

Thakurbai, an esteemed fashion brand co-founded by Neerja Manju and Meenakshi Dular, has just unveiled its latest collection, Masakali, an exquisite array of clothing inspired by India's rich cultural heritage.

“Our designs draw from the vibrant culture of Rajasthan and centuries-old Indian craftsmanship. We wanted to create something that honours tradition while staying modern,” says Neerja. The collection incorporates luxurious fabrics such as silks and cotton in a colour palette inspired by Indian festivals like vibrant yellows, deep reds, and soft pastels. Handcrafted embroidery and block prints by local artisans embellish the garments further.

Neerja takes us through the latest collection.