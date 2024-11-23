Thakurbai’s new edit celebrates fusion of tradition and modernity
Thakurbai, an esteemed fashion brand co-founded by Neerja Manju and Meenakshi Dular, has just unveiled its latest collection, Masakali, an exquisite array of clothing inspired by India's rich cultural heritage.
“Our designs draw from the vibrant culture of Rajasthan and centuries-old Indian craftsmanship. We wanted to create something that honours tradition while staying modern,” says Neerja. The collection incorporates luxurious fabrics such as silks and cotton in a colour palette inspired by Indian festivals like vibrant yellows, deep reds, and soft pastels. Handcrafted embroidery and block prints by local artisans embellish the garments further.
Neerja takes us through the latest collection.
Tell us about your new collection.
Our Masakali Collection features rich Jaamuni and festive hues, crafted with smooth, skin-friendly Chinon fabric. With versatile cuts and flowing silhouettes, it’s designed for elegance and comfort.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Inspired by India’s timeless style, Masakali blends tradition with a modern touch, offering women effortless elegance for any occasion.
How is this collection different from previous ones?
Masakali is more experimental, featuring unique cuts and vibrant colours, suited for both festive and casual settings.
Trends for autumn-winter festive wear?
This season, bold colours, lightweight fabrics, and fusion cuts are in, allowing elegance with ease.
Winter festive wardrobe must-haves?
A versatile suit set, classic Anarkali, and a warm, festive dupatta are essentials for winter festivities.
How do you approach sustainability?
We prioritise high-quality, durable fabrics and mindful production to reduce waste and ensure longevity.
How experimental are women’s kurtis becoming?
Kurtis, now, feature asymmetric hemlines, unique necklines, and layered silhouettes, creating a modern appeal.
Your design philosophy?
Our philosophy centres on timeless, comfortable elegance, blending classic craftsmanship with modern sensibilities.
What inspires you as designers?
We’re inspired by India’s cultural richness and the vibrant lives of our customers.
Which celeb best carries the ethnic look?
Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai embody effortless elegance in ethnic wear.
Favourite fashion icon?
Maharani Gayatri Devi, for her timeless and globally appealing style.
Plans with the label?
We aim at growing Thakurbai as a symbol of quality and compassion, supporting animal welfare through our success and want to provide good unique designs.
Spring-Summer collection outline?
The Spring-Summer collection will feature light fabrics, bright colours, and breezy silhouettes—perfect for warm weather.