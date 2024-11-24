Mac Duggal’s Fall-Winter Collection redefines glamour with luxurious fabrics and timeless elegance

Mac Duggal, the Chicago-based brand synonymous with luxury evening wear and statement-making special occasion dresses, has once again redefined glamour with the launch of its highly anticipated Fall-Winter Collection. Known for its playful yet sophisticated designs, Mac Duggal continues to captivate fashion lovers around the world with its modern approach to opulence, and this season is no exception.
“I’m thrilled to unveil our Fall-Winter Collection, which combines contemporary design with a classic touch,” says Mac Duggal, the visionary behind the brand. “This season’s pieces celebrate rich textures and intricate details that make couture special. It’s especially exciting to share this collection with our Indian audience through our newly launched website, which went live in August. Each dress is designed to make the wearer feel exceptional, whether for a daytime event or a glamorous evening affair.”
The Fall-Winter Collection strikes the perfect balance between contemporary flare and timeless sophistication. The brand’s expert craftsmanship is evident in every piece, as the collection brings to life a range of dresses crafted from luxurious fabrics like crepe, satin, lace, charmeuse, and velvet. These fabrics not only offer a sumptuous feel but also enhance the intricate beadwork, sequin embellishments, and other opulent details that define the brand’s signature style.
From playful, floral-printed short dresses to dramatic, fantasy-inspired long gowns, the collection offers a variety of silhouettes designed to suit every occasion.
The short dresses are the perfect choice for those looking for versatile, chic options. Ideal for everything from daytime luncheons to evening parties, these dresses offer a mix of sophistication and fun. Playful floral prints, sparkling sequins, and a colour palette that transitions from rich, dark hues to soft, muted tones ensure there’s something for every taste.
On the other hand, the long dresses in this collection are designed to make a bold statement. Featuring off-shoulder designs, full-length sleeves, and luxurious textures, these gowns exude a regal and refined quality. The use of satin and lace adds an extra layer of sophistication, while the dramatic cuts and intricate detailing make these dresses perfect for formal events and evening soirées.
“These long gowns are for the woman who wants to make an entrance,” Mac Duggal explains. “They combine elements of fantasy and grandeur, making them perfect for a black-tie affair or a glamorous evening celebration.”
Mac Duggal’s commitment to excellence is clear in the artistry of each garment. This collection embodies the brand’s dedication to creating pieces that make women of all shapes and sizes feel extraordinary.
“I’ve always believed in designing for real women. Our collections are made for every woman, regardless of her age or body type. That’s why we offer one of the most inclusive size ranges in the luxury fashion industry, from size 0 to size 30,” Mac Duggal shares.
Price starts at Rs 27,999. Available online
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin