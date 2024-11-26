Vanshik launches the Kashmiri Tilla Collection: Luxury menswear inspired by timeless craftsmanship

Luxury menswear label Vanshik takes a bold step into the world of opulence and heritage with the launch of its stunning new collection, Kashmiri Tilla. Drawing inspiration from the sacred Yajurveda’s focus on rituals, the collection marries divine artistry with intricate craftsmanship, offering a modern interpretation of ancient traditions.

The Kashmiri Tilla is is a tribute to the unparalleled skill of Kashmiri artisans, with each design meticulously crafted to reflect the glowing wisdom of the past. At the heart of the collection is the delicate metallic thread embroidery that graces the silhouettes, capturing the radiant essence of knowledge and grace.