Vanshik launches the Kashmiri Tilla Collection: Luxury menswear inspired by timeless craftsmanship

Luxury menswear label Vanshik takes a bold step into the world of opulence and heritage with the launch of its stunning new collection, Kashmiri Tilla. Drawing inspiration from the sacred Yajurveda’s focus on rituals, the collection marries divine artistry with intricate craftsmanship, offering a modern interpretation of ancient traditions.
The Kashmiri Tilla is is a tribute to the unparalleled skill of Kashmiri artisans, with each design meticulously crafted to reflect the glowing wisdom of the past. At the heart of the collection is the delicate metallic thread embroidery that graces the silhouettes, capturing the radiant essence of knowledge and grace.
Featuring a range of timeless yet contemporary pieces, the collection showcases a refined selection of bundis, sherwanis, and kurta sets. These garments, crafted from the finest fabrics, carry the weight of rich heritage while offering a refreshing, modern appeal. Intricate, metallic threads elevate the craftsmanship, making each piece a true work of art—a perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary style.
“We wanted to create a collection that not only highlights the beauty of Kashmiri embroidery but also resonates with today’s modern man,” says Vikas Jaggi, founder of Vanshik. “The Kashmiri Tilla is our way of honouring the richness of tradition while presenting it through the lens of contemporary fashion.”
For those with a passion for luxurious ethnic wear that transcends time, the Kashmiri Tilla collection offers an exquisite fusion of heritage and innovation. Vanshik’s commitment to impeccable craftsmanship shines through, ensuring that each piece is not just a garment, but an heirloom that celebrates the art of fine menswear.
In this collection, Vanshik continues to set new standards in the world of luxury ethnic fashion—capturing the essence of the past while shaping the future of timeless elegance.