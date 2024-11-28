This Hyderabad-based label recently unveiled its Resonance 2024/25 collection, a tribute to nature's cycle of life

Known for its handcrafted designs and intricate embroidery in both ethnic and Indo-western wear for men and women, including lehengas, sarees, gowns, and co-ord sets, Swapna Anumolu’s Mishru, the Hyderabad-based couture house, is a name beloved by Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Madhuri Dixit. Recently they brought its acclaimed collection, Resonance 2024/25, to life in an extraordinary showcase at The Mishru Store, Banjara Hills. Following its celebrated debut in New Delhi, the collection’s Hyderabad unveiling deepened its narrative of renewal and transformation. It presented a multisensory experience that transcended fashion to offer an immersive design experience.

The event featured an exhibit titled Wildscapes, an immersive spatial showcase curated by Swapna Anumolu and Sona Reddy. The journey through the installations was further elevated by sculptural furniture from Room Therapy Collective. “Resonance is deeply personal — it speaks to the beauty of life’s cycles and the power of renewal,” says Swapna Anumolu, founder and creative director of Mishru. She expresses, “The installations, the craft, the artistry — they’re all part of the same narrative. Every piece in this collection is a tribute to nature’s ability to reclaim and revive, and to the joy that comes from movement, lightness, and transformation.”

Mishru’s mastery of embroidery and texture played a starring role in bringing this narrative to life. The collection featured a spectrum of techniques, including 3D embroidery, Parsi-Sujini-inspired detailing, and intricate jaals, culminating in a groundbreaking layering technique that created a mesmerising interplay of colour and form. Inspired by nature’s ever-evolving landscapes, the ensembles transitioned from somber earth tones to vibrant ombrés. From ethereal bridal lehengas and corsetinspired silhouettes to fluid cocktail dresses and versatile jumpsuits, every piece was designed to celebrate the dynamism of modern life.

Talking about her creative process, Swapna shares, “It starts with the origin point and then we develop it and interpret it in different ways. Resonance is a broad term and we’ve done a festive and bridal version of the collection now. I’m hoping maybe in the coming year we’re going to do a more pret version of the collection.” She further elaborates, “We don’t do a new collection every four months or six months; we usually do one new collection a year and this collection is going to further evolve into a larger collection. We’ve done a lot of interesting fabric manipulation like bubble hemp, smocking, corsets — a lot of interesting techniques. The collection also has a menswear line, which is a newer offering from the brand. It’s doing really well and I love menswear. Funnily, actually I wanted to start with menswear back in the day when we established our brand in 2015 but for whatever reason it did not happen. So I’m happy that I’ve gotten there now.”

Interestingly, Swapna completes a decade-long journey in the industry. “It’s been a very wonderful journey. Definitely the initial years were very tough, we used to work 14 hours a day and I used to live in my office. For the longest time we were only located in Hyderabad. Now we have a store in Delhi and we’re hoping to set up some more stores next year. Hyderabad has always been a integral part of our journey. A large majority of our clientele originally are from Hyderabad,” the designer shares. Even though her label offers a lot of designs, on a personal level, Swapna prefers a more structured and comfortable look. “I love to read, travel and play tennis. I’m a pretty hyperactive person. I’m always looking for things to do,” sums up the designer.

— Story by Reshmi Chakravorty