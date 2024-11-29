Designer Nikasha Tawadey’s latest collection, ‘Tara’, embraces the essence of femininity

Designer Nikasha Tawadey’s ethnic luxe label Nikasha’s latest collection Tara embraces the essence of femininity and spiritual reflection. Named after the Sanskrit word for “star” and inspired by the Hindu goddess, Tara, the range celebrates the inner light and divine essence within every woman. Nikasha’s belief in mindful creation and conscious style is reflected in each ensemble that is crafted to honour both the individual spirit of the wearer and the artisans who pour life into handwoven textiles. Using a blend of jamdani, chanderi, and cotton silks, Tara channels the label’s commitment to sustainable fashion, showing a preference for traditional, eco-friendly fabrics. There’s an enchanting array of timeless silhouettes in signature prints like teen gulaab, Jaipuri guldasta, and teen patti butta in the hues of pitambari (yellow), gajjari (orange), pyazi (onion pink), and Pista green. The silhouettes include elegant kurtas with wide-legged pyjamas to sharara and garara sets, double-layered lehengas paired with long kurtas, and sari blouses inspired by Rajasthani tradition. The addition of handcrafted tassels and intricate embellishments, such as old gold gota, zardosi bel, and kundan embroidery enhances the collection’s unique charm. We chat with Nikasha to know more.