Designer Nikasha Tawadey’s latest collection, ‘Tara’, embraces the essence of femininity
Designer Nikasha Tawadey’s ethnic luxe label Nikasha’s latest collection Tara embraces the essence of femininity and spiritual reflection. Named after the Sanskrit word for “star” and inspired by the Hindu goddess, Tara, the range celebrates the inner light and divine essence within every woman. Nikasha’s belief in mindful creation and conscious style is reflected in each ensemble that is crafted to honour both the individual spirit of the wearer and the artisans who pour life into handwoven textiles. Using a blend of jamdani, chanderi, and cotton silks, Tara channels the label’s commitment to sustainable fashion, showing a preference for traditional, eco-friendly fabrics. There’s an enchanting array of timeless silhouettes in signature prints like teen gulaab, Jaipuri guldasta, and teen patti butta in the hues of pitambari (yellow), gajjari (orange), pyazi (onion pink), and Pista green. The silhouettes include elegant kurtas with wide-legged pyjamas to sharara and garara sets, double-layered lehengas paired with long kurtas, and sari blouses inspired by Rajasthani tradition. The addition of handcrafted tassels and intricate embellishments, such as old gold gota, zardosi bel, and kundan embroidery enhances the collection’s unique charm. We chat with Nikasha to know more.
What are the inspirations for the collection?
The collection embodies my commitment to mindful creation and conscious style. Each piece is designed to celebrate the unique spirit of the wearer, as well as the artisans who bring handwoven textiles to life.
What will be trending big time in winter festive wear this season?
This winter, there’s a clear shift towards rich, timeless elegance with a hint of opulence. Sustainable fashion is also gaining popularity among our clients, so we’re prioritising eco-friendly, handwoven fabrics and creating versatile, classic designs that remain relevant over time. Ultimately, it’s about achieving a balance between traditional elegance and modern comfort.
What are the five winter festive wardrobe essentials for men and for women?
For women, it’s a silk woven Banarasi sari, a Kanjeevaram, a jewel toned anarkali, a patola and traditional jewellery with a modern twist. For men, it’s a velvet or silk sherwani, an embroidered Nehru jacket, a layered bandhgala, kurtas in jewel tones and a traditional shawl.
How sustainable have you kept your Tara collection?
We are committed to recycling through sustainable practices, such as braiding leftover fabric to create a variety of products, including tote bags, hair accessories, and unique embroidered pieces. We are also collaborating with the National Association of the Blind to develop commercial products that prioritise community service and engagement.
Tell us about your upcoming spring-summer collection.
It will bring together a variety of weaves and styles. Although I can’t reveal too many details at the moment, we have something truly exciting planned for our buyers.
Which celebrity puts the best winter fashion foot forward?
Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.