Designer Ranna Gill is continuing the legacy of her signature prints with her latest collections

A trained designer from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, Ranna Gill finds inspiration from many places. “It could be the colour of the ocean, the fall colours or the trees and flowers. It could be anything, even a poem. It comes in various forms. You just have to be open enough. I feel designs should have an element of avant garde but have to be wearable at the same time. An outfit is almost like a classic piece of jewellery that you can wear every single day. Wearability, to me, is very important,” says Ranna. Ranna’s elegant silhouettes have always stood for all things modern. With stores in multiple cities across the country and one in New York, Ranna’s eponymous label, which is nearly 25 years old, has fashionable drops lined up every month to suit the sartorial palate of her wide fashion audience. “It’s a lot of R&D research—fabric, prints, cuts, and shapes that go into play and then the collections get made. There’s a whole scientific kind of planning and approach to fashion,” says Ranna, who feels that she has still remained relevant in the world of fashion because she loves what she does. “I never stopped. I had my children to raise, but I still continued with the business of fashion. I almost had my kids at work every day when they were toddlers. It’s a lot of sacrifices, it’s a lot of hard work, you’re in the trenches, working every day, but you’ve got to love the wild ride to win it. To pull out from your soul, something new every season is what keeps me alive even after two decades,” she tells us as she has a heart-to-heart chat with us on the sidelines of the launch of her fourth store in Mumbai.