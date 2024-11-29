Shirin Mann’s winter edit is inspired by the majestic Himalayas
Designer Shirin Mann’s label Sand by Shirin’s winter collection, The Himalayas is inspired by the majestic beauty of the ranges and the timeless stories along the ancient Silk Route. Drawing from her recent journey through Ladakh, Shirin channels the intricate rock art and symbols of the Silk Route in this collection, capturing the essence of a region rich in history and natural beauty. The designs feature graceful depictions of snow leopards, ibex, and double-hump camels, accompanied by subtle nods to the rare flora and fauna of the mountains. Also, we see the launch of winter menswear line, bringing the same artistry and warmth to pieces crafted for men. The collection’s palette, inspired by the muted beauty of winter landscapes, has maple, a golden-brown hue, bark, a deep, woody brown, and oatmeal, a soft, creamy beige , depicting the winter’s many moods. Shirin takes us through the collection and more.
Are you inspired by the Himalayas?
Absolutely. The Himalayas have this incredible, almost meditative quality to them, they’re beautiful, powerful, and deeply rooted in history. My trip through Ladakh left a profound impression on me, particularly the sense of calm and connection to nature. I wanted to translate that feeling into designs that embody warmth and elegance.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This collection differs in its focus on the rustic yet refined aesthetic of mountain life and our use of special winter fabrics, such as pure Merino wool and our wool blend. This line also brings in elements like symbols from the Silk Route and local fauna motifs that create a unique connection to the heritage of the region. It’s our first-time designing winter menswear, which adds a new dimension, making this collection truly special.
What will be trending big time in winter wear this season?
I see a strong trend toward mindful layering—pieces that are warm yet lightweight, easy to style, and sustainable. Expect earthy tones, rich textures, and natural fabrics to be big this season, alongside thoughtfully designed outerwear that’s both functional and stylish.
What are the five winter wardrobe essentials for men and for women?
For women, it’s a high-quality wool coat, a cosy yet stylish oversized sweater, wool trousers that are both warm and chic, a statement scarf with a unique pattern or texture, and a pair of sturdy, fashionable winter boots. For men, a tailored wool blazer for layering, a versatile merino sweater, dark wool trousers, a good-quality scarf, and classic leather boots suitable for winter.
What’s in store for the upcoming spring-summer collection?
It will be all about tropical textures and airy, flowy silhouettes inspired by lush, coastal landscapes. Playful yet earthy tones, lightweight fabrics, and styles that encourage movement and a relaxed lifestyle. It’s all about ease, elegance, style and a celebration of natural beauty.
Which celebrity puts the best winter fashion foot forward?
I would say Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rahul Khanna.