Shirin Mann’s winter edit is inspired by the majestic Himalayas

Designer Shirin Mann’s label Sand by Shirin’s winter collection, The Himalayas is inspired by the majestic beauty of the ranges and the timeless stories along the ancient Silk Route. Drawing from her recent journey through Ladakh, Shirin channels the intricate rock art and symbols of the Silk Route in this collection, capturing the essence of a region rich in history and natural beauty. The designs feature graceful depictions of snow leopards, ibex, and double-hump camels, accompanied by subtle nods to the rare flora and fauna of the mountains. Also, we see the launch of winter menswear line, bringing the same artistry and warmth to pieces crafted for men. The collection’s palette, inspired by the muted beauty of winter landscapes, has maple, a golden-brown hue, bark, a deep, woody brown, and oatmeal, a soft, creamy beige , depicting the winter’s many moods. Shirin takes us through the collection and more.