Sitara Collection by Warp ‘n Weft: Redefining bridal couture with banarasi handlooms & celestial elegance

At the heart of Sitara are the traditional weaving techniques that pay homage to Banaras’ rich craft. Gaurika elaborates on the artistry behind the collection, saying, “Sitara features saris and lehengas woven using the double kadhwa weave, khinkhwab, and satin weaving. These techniques combine history and innovation to create pieces that are both bold and refined.” The sari Suryamukhi in carmine red, for example, sparkles with gilded gold and silver zari, making it a showstopper for the bride. The use of satin weaving and the double kadhwa embossing in the Saree Chandra and Lehenga Sitara elevates the collection with its vibrant hues, evoking the breathtaking beauty of a starry night.

Every ensemble in Sitara is designed to capture the essence of wedding celebrations, from the mehendi to the reception. “Weddings are an exquisite symphony of emotions. Each textile bears the spirit of the ceremony it adorns,” says Gaurika. Imagine the Sitara lehenga in rooibos rust, perfect for the mehendi or haldi, embodying both strength and grace. For the reception, the Rangkat silk lehenga in ink blue dazzles with its metallic sheen, while the Saree Chandra in intense red transforms the bride into a celestial vision under the mandap.

The collection is not just for the bride; it also offers exquisite pieces for bridesmaids and family members. Gaurika assures, “While themes may evolve, the artistry of textile craftsmanship remains ever-present, ensuring authenticity and reverence for banarasi handlooms.”

Price starts at Rs 79,000. Available online.

