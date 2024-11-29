This new edit from Yavi is inspired by floral beauties of the night!

Tell us about Fleurs de Minuit, what was it inspired by?

The collection is inspired by floral blooms on trees in the night sky. My inspiration comes from the enchanted dangling flowers I see during my night walks. They were photographed with movement to which layers of impressionist strokes were added. The night sky was given colours — blue like black, green like black, red like black. These prints were rendered using mixed media and formulated the mood of the collection: midnight florals.