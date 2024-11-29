This new edit from Yavi is inspired by floral beauties of the night!

Launched in 2017 in New Delhi by Yadvi Agarwal, a textile design graduate from NID; Yavi pays tribute to traditional Indian handloom and uses impressionism art and indigenous dyeing techniques. Popular with several celebs including Armaan Malik, Rohit Saraf, Anjum Sharma and Karishma Kapoor among many others. Crafted from a blend of khadi, chanderi, cotton, silk, cotton silk, poplin, linen, crepe and habutai silk among other fabrics; the label’s previous edit was quite popular within fashion circles. Yavi has just announced their new collection, Fleurs de Minuit, their AW ’24 edit. We catch up with Yadvi to find out more.
Tell us about Fleurs de Minuit, what was it inspired by?
The collection is inspired by floral blooms on trees in the night sky. My inspiration comes from the enchanted dangling flowers I see during my night walks. They were photographed with movement to which layers of impressionist strokes were added. The night sky was given colours — blue like black, green like black, red like black. These prints were rendered using mixed media and formulated the mood of the collection: midnight florals.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
It boasts an exquisite array of materials, carefully selected for their unique textures, durability and luxurious feel. Some of the key materials used include: silk twill, moss crepe, habutai silk, cupro, polly tafta, cotton wool, viscose habutai, brocade and silk velvet.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
The collection showcases a diverse range of bold silhouettes, expertly crafted to evoke elegance, sophistication and refinement. A Line dresses and coats that are classic, flared shapes with modern twists; draped kimonos for the luxurious, fluid layers.
Have you already started working on your next edit, if so, could you share a bit of information on it?
Yes, however, all I would like to reveal is that we’re going back to the ’90s.
INR 8,000 onwards. Available online.
