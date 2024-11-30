Luxury Velvet Wedding Collection by Taroob: Opulent bridal gowns & groom ensembles for winter weddings

As winter settles in and wedding bells begin to ring, the season’s charm is heightened with the luxurious allure of velvet. Taroob, the fashion label founded by Sanchit Anand, who is also the creative head of the brand, is setting the stage for fairytale weddings with its captivating Velvet Collection. Designed to exude romance and opulence, this collection is perfect for couples and guests seeking to bring a touch of timeless elegance to their winter celebrations.

“Winter weddings are magical, and velvet is the perfect fabric to match that grandeur. The richness and warmth of velvet offer both comfort and elegance, making it an ideal choice for a wedding season where every detail counts,” says Sanchit.

The velvet pieces are a celebration of sophistication, featuring deep, saturated hues and intricate craftsmanship. With its soft, plush texture, velvet brings a sense of regal elegance, creating a look that is both contemporary and timeless. From bridal gowns that flow like a dream to the groom’s distinguished attire, each piece in the collection is designed to make a majestic statement.