Luxury Velvet Wedding Collection by Taroob: Opulent bridal gowns & groom ensembles for winter weddings

As winter settles in and wedding bells begin to ring, the season’s charm is heightened with the luxurious allure of velvet. Taroob, the fashion label founded by Sanchit Anand, who is also the creative head of the brand, is setting the stage for fairytale weddings with its captivating Velvet Collection. Designed to exude romance and opulence, this collection is perfect for couples and guests seeking to bring a touch of timeless elegance to their winter celebrations.
“Winter weddings are magical, and velvet is the perfect fabric to match that grandeur. The richness and warmth of velvet offer both comfort and elegance, making it an ideal choice for a wedding season where every detail counts,” says Sanchit.
The velvet pieces are a celebration of sophistication, featuring deep, saturated hues and intricate craftsmanship. With its soft, plush texture, velvet brings a sense of regal elegance, creating a look that is both contemporary and timeless. From bridal gowns that flow like a dream to the groom’s distinguished attire, each piece in the collection is designed to make a majestic statement.
For winter brides, the offerings present a fresh, enchanting alternative to traditional wedding dresses. The collection’s flowing gowns, sophisticated drapes, and jewel-toned shades, such as emerald, ruby, and sapphire, create a captivating look that is both luxurious and romantic. “The deep colours of velvet add a layer of mystery and allure. It’s about making the bride feel like royalty, wrapped in warmth and grace,” says Sanchit. The exquisite detailing, combined with velvet’s natural sheen, captures the essence of winter romance in every design.
Equally luxurious are the velvet ensembles for the groom, who can embrace the season’s charm with tailored velvet jackets, kurtas, and sherwanis. With impeccable attention to detail, these garments offer a balance of modern elegance and comfort, ensuring the groom looks his best as he steps into a new chapter of his life.
But the collection is not limited to the bride and groom. The wedding party and guests can also indulge in luxurious velvet creations that bring a romantic, cohesive aesthetic to the entire celebration. From bridesmaids’ gowns to guest attire, the collection offers versatile designs for both men and women, each piece radiating warmth and opulence. These velvet ensembles are perfect for evening ceremonies, receptions, and all-day winter celebrations, combining style with practicality.
It encapsulates every moment of a winter wedding, from pre-wedding celebrations to post-ceremony gatherings. With its opulent fabrics and intricate detailing, each garment is designed to enhance the magical atmosphere of the day, making it an unforgettable choice for anyone seeking a wedding look that reflects the spirit of a fairytale.
“Velvet, with its plush texture and rich colours, transforms a simple wedding look into something truly extraordinary. It’s a fabric that captures the essence of winter—a season of love, elegance, and unforgettable moments,” adds Sanchit.
Price starts at Rs 18,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin