Nupur Kanoi's Maya Collection: A fusion of tribal art, modern silhouettes, and traditional craftsmanship

Nupur Kanoi’s latest collection, Maya, is more than just a fashion statement—it’s an artistic journey into the heart of illusion, energy, and love. Drawing inspiration from global tribal art, ancient symbols, and the powerful concept of maya — meaning ‘illusion’ in Sanskrit — this collection captures the deceptive nature of the material world through striking designs and intricate craftsmanship. With Maya, Nupur explores the dynamic interplay between tradition and modernity, creating a collection that is both timeless and contemporary.

“Maya, in Hinduism, represents the cosmic illusion that makes the world seem real,” explains Nupur. “In this collection, I wanted to reflect the simple world around us, as seen through the eyes of artisans. Their surroundings, the tribal art, and the symbols they use to depict their land’s history are captured in a vivid illusion of geometry and texture.” Through beadwork, kantha, and crewel embroidery, she transforms these traditional techniques into wearable art, blending native motifs with bold contemporary aesthetics.