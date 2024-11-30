This collaboration between PN Rao and Dormeuil in Bengaluru brings international sartorial standards to the city

Bengaluru recently witnessed a celebration of fine craftsmanship as PN Rao and Dormeuil came together to launch their latest collection of luxury fabrics. The event showcased Dormeuil’s Autumn-Winter 2025 edit, featuring three exquisite fabrics: Forever Gold, Extreme Vicuna and Pashmina. Each fabric represented the brands’ commitment to innovation and heritage, making this collaboration a unique experience for connoisseurs of bespoke tailoring.
The collection was presented with elegance, highlighting the distinctive qualities of each fabric. “Forever Gold is a masterpiece,” opens Richard Boide, managing director, Dormeuil. “It’s treated with real gold particles, giving it a luminous, regal appearance that’s truly one of a kind.” The Extreme Vicuna also stood out for its incredible softness, crafted from one of the world’s rarest fibers, while Pashmina—woven from high-quality wool sourced in Ladakh—brought a touch of traditional luxury to the lineup.
The decision to unveil this collection in Bengaluru reflects PN Rao’s deep connection to the city and its clientele. With a century-long legacy, PN Rao has built a strong reputation for excellence in custom tailoring. Partnering with Dormeuil for over two decades, this collaboration is a continuation of their shared passion for quality and style. “Bengaluru has always been at the heart of our journey,” chimes in Naveen Pishe, partner, PN Rao. “It’s a city that appreciates tradition while embracing modernity, making it the perfect platform for this launch.”
The collection featured seven meticulously tailored designs, including five for men and two for women. From ceremonial ensembles to classic formal suits and trendy smart casuals, the collection catered to a diverse audience. PN Rao also introduced bespoke options for women’s wear, an area seeing growing demand. “There’s a noticeable shift in how women approach tailored clothing,” explains Ketan Pishe, partner, PN Rao. “They’re opting for custom suits for both professional and personal occasions, which is an exciting trend.”
Bengaluru’s evolving fashion sensibilities were another reason for the city being chosen as the launch destination. With its mix of tradition and contemporary preferences, the city mirrors the vision of both PN Rao and Dormeuil. Dormeuil’s focus on customisation for the Indian market, incorporating vibrant hues and intricate jacquard patterns, further enhances its appeal to discerning clients.
Looking ahead, PN Rao plans to expand its presence across South India, introducing Dormeuil’s world-class fabrics to a broader audience. Dormeuil, in turn, remains committed to strengthening its foothold in the Indian market by blending international quality with Indian aesthetics. “The synergy between our brands is built on a shared respect for craftsmanship. We’re excited to see where this journey takes us next,” concludes Naveen.
Price on request. At PN Rao stores across the city.
(Written by Manasvi Pote)
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress