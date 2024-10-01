Embrace whimsical fashion this fall: Discover the Playful AW24 Collection

Get ready to shake up your wardrobe this autumn with the United Colors of Benetton’s AW24 collection. This season, fashion is a delightful pop of colour and personality, inviting you to express your unique style.

Say goodbye to the mundane and hello to a playful medley of looks. Picture new pinstripes for the office, a sprinkle of Wild West charm with luxe velvet, and a riot of roses and hearts that scream nostalgia for the 80s. With sporty vibes and a kaleidoscope of stripes, Benetton is redefining “quality pop fashion” for every individual, no matter their age or background.

Ladies, rejoice. This collection brings a refreshing twist to your autumn-winter staples. Think cozy knitted cardigans in eye-catching prints, chic twinsets adorned with roses, and classic blue striped “boating” looks that are as versatile as they are stylish. Vibrant colours, a hallmark of this iconic brand, are here to brighten your wardrobe, featuring irresistible printed maxi dresses and eco-leather bags that are sure to turn heads.

And let’s not forget the layering magic. Pair your seasonal must-haves—like soft cottagecore looks in muted tones and bold-striped winter sweaters—with reimagined denim in all fits, from skinny to mom. Each piece is crafted for comfort and freedom, making it perfect for everyday adventures.

Gentlemen, your turn. The AW24 menswear collection is equally packed with personality. Embrace sporty vibes with jersey tracksuits and prints that channel the legendary 80s. With cozy brushed knitwear and striking Nordic-inspired pullovers, you’ll be dressed for both style and comfort. Mix and match with classic corduroy pants or flannel overshirts for that effortlessly cool look.

From utility jackets perfect for seasonal transitions to essential nylon puffers for those chilly days, Benetton’s menswear balances colour, comfort, and versatility. Each piece is a celebration of vibrant hues and patterns, making your outfits as dynamic as your lifestyle.

Price starts at Rs 799. Available online.