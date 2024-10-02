Embark on a stylish journey: Anavila’s Payanam unveils Chettinad elegance at the cultural festival

“Every day is a journey, and the journey itself is home.” — Matsuo Basho

Step into the world of Payanam, Anavila’s latest textile collection, where tradition meets modernity against the enchanting backdrop of the Chettinad Heritage and Cultural Festival. In Tamil, Payanam translates to "journey," a perfect metaphor for this stunning collection that draws inspiration from the opulent heritage of Chettinad, Tamil Nadu, and the lavish lifestyles of its globetrotting elite.

This exquisite range is a harmonious blend of elegant aesthetics and global influences. Think classical European architecture interwoven with vibrant gemstones from Burma, and the iconic Minton tiles that inspired the famed Athangudi designs. Each piece in Payanam transports you to a realm of grandeur, adorned with intricate murals featuring mythological figures like yali and peacocks, adding depth to this cultural tapestry.

At the heart of Payanam are its hand-woven textures, showcasing an adventurous play of monochromatic linen and striking checkered patterns set against a backdrop of glimmering metallic zari. The textiles, featuring complex weaves of linen and zari, mimic the architectural blueprints of Chettinad mansions while drawing vivid hues from the surrounding landscape. Traditional South Indian borders and sari designs are reimagined in sumptuous linens, showcasing an innovative approach to materiality. Every textile tells a tale of comfort and celebration, embellished with iconic Chettinad horses and mythological chimeras that enrich the narrative.