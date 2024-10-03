Ferragamo unveils Autumn/Winter 2024 collection

Key pieces that dazzle

The collection unveiled a stunning array of key pieces that beautifully merge Ferragamo’s storied past with a fresh, modern flair, all under the creative direction of Maximilian Davis. This season’s highlights include:

The Hug Bag: A beloved classic returns in a compact size, adorned with braided leather accents for that artisan touch.

The Fiamma Bag: Taking the spotlight is the mini version, crafted from lustrous laminated leather — perfect for the modern trendsetter.

The Ballerina Flat: This timeless staple gets a playful update with a soft leather upper, whimsical ruffle details, and the iconic Vara bow.

These pieces reflect a delightful harmony between Ferragamo’s rich history and contemporary design, drawing inspiration from the enchanting beauty of Florence and the artistry of the Renaissance.

A journey through florence

Creative Director Maximilian Davis invites us on an evocative journey through Florence, beautifully captured by renowned photographer Juergen Teller. The campaign showcases the collection against the backdrop of iconic landmarks, including the Palazzo Spini Feroni—Ferragamo's historic 13th-century headquarters—alongside vibrant piazzas and serene sculpture gardens.

Maximilian Davis sums it up perfectly: “Ferragamo and Florence speak the same language. This is a celebration of simultaneous realities: modernity and heritage, the ordinary and extraordinary. At Ferragamo, it's always a community, a family.”

So, get ready to embrace the allure of the AW24 collection and celebrate a season where fashion, heritage, and sustainability harmoniously intertwine!