Ferragamo unveils Autumn/Winter 2024 collection

Step aside, fast fashion—Ferragamo has graced us with its breathtaking Autumn/Winter 2024 collection at an exclusive preview event in the chic DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj. This fabulous soirée brought together Delhi’s fashion elite for a night of style, sumptuous dining, and all the immersive experiences one could dream of, all while celebrating the house's rich Florentine heritage.
A night to remember
As guests mingled, they were treated to an engaging masterclass on leather care led by the leather aficionado Rohan. Attendees learned the ins and outs of maintaining luxury leather pieces, a perfect reflection of Ferragamo’s commitment to exquisite craftsmanship. Between sips of signature red cocktails and bites of gourmet delicacies, a Polaroid station allowed everyone to snap personalised keepsakes to remember the enchanting evening. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, guests received beautiful floral bouquets as parting gifts — a charming touch to a night steeped in elegance.
Key pieces that dazzle
The collection unveiled a stunning array of key pieces that beautifully merge Ferragamo’s storied past with a fresh, modern flair, all under the creative direction of Maximilian Davis. This season’s highlights include:
The Hug Bag: A beloved classic returns in a compact size, adorned with braided leather accents for that artisan touch.
The Fiamma Bag: Taking the spotlight is the mini version, crafted from lustrous laminated leather — perfect for the modern trendsetter.
The Ballerina Flat: This timeless staple gets a playful update with a soft leather upper, whimsical ruffle details, and the iconic Vara bow.
These pieces reflect a delightful harmony between Ferragamo’s rich history and contemporary design, drawing inspiration from the enchanting beauty of Florence and the artistry of the Renaissance.
A journey through florence
Creative Director Maximilian Davis invites us on an evocative journey through Florence, beautifully captured by renowned photographer Juergen Teller. The campaign showcases the collection against the backdrop of iconic landmarks, including the Palazzo Spini Feroni—Ferragamo's historic 13th-century headquarters—alongside vibrant piazzas and serene sculpture gardens.
Maximilian Davis sums it up perfectly: “Ferragamo and Florence speak the same language. This is a celebration of simultaneous realities: modernity and heritage, the ordinary and extraordinary. At Ferragamo, it's always a community, a family.”
So, get ready to embrace the allure of the AW24 collection and celebrate a season where fashion, heritage, and sustainability harmoniously intertwine!