Say goodbye to silk: Embrace affordable elegance with Spatika’s festive cotton collection

Get ready to ditch the silk and embrace the freshness of cotton this festive season. Spatika Clothing is here to shake things up, proving that elegance doesn’t have to come at a premium. True to its name—Spatika, meaning pristine—this innovative brand stands for all things pure — exquisite designs, a commitment to handmade craftsmanship, support for rural artisans, and fair pricing. Talk about a fashion revolution.

Neeraja Prasad, the brand’s visionary Design Head, says, “Beautiful clothing should be affordable, accessible to all, and, most importantly, sustainable.” This year, Spatika is breaking barriers yet again with a stunning festive edit in 100 percent cotton, challenging the notion that only silk deserves a spot in our wedding wardrobes.