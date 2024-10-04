Six homegrown Kolkata fashion labels and their puja offerings

When it comes to buying clothes nowadays, we always keep in mind to go sustainable. At a time when sustainability is the core of fashion, homegrown label Svaha by Alo is making an effort to revive our age-old Indian handloom in a modern way. Designing and making clothes with 100% handwoven and handspun fabrics, especially khadi in festive tones, in both earthy as well as quirky tones, and hand embroidered motifs to enhance the pieces. They mostly make it a point to design anti-fit clothing, to make sure no one misses out on decking up most gorgeously. From kurtas to dresses, high streetwear to beachwear to skirt coords, they have it all in this festive edit. INR 2,100 onwards. Available online