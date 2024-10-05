KH House of Khaddar’s Sutura collection blends elegance with principles of sustainability

KH House of Khaddar’s newly launched collection, Sutura, fuses the elegance of high fashion with the principles of sustainability. Inspired by beauty in its rawest form, Sutura celebrates nature’s unrefined elements with each garment embodying the essence of the earth through colours that echo the tones of dirt, stone, sand, and sky. “Our journey over four collections has been about merging sustainable fashion with high fashion—two ends of the spectrum that rarely meet in the middle. We see fashion as civil yet disobedient, and Sutura serves as the essential tendon between the two,” says Amritha Ram, creative director of the label. Post its showcase at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW), Amritha takes us through Sutura that features complex, sustainable fabrics, such as organic tomato leather, khaddar denim pique knit, muslin khadi, and circular mesh fabric. Excerpts from our chat: