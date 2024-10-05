Sparkle and shine this festive season with Saanjh by Isharya: A vintage-inspired jewellery collection

This collection is designed for every personality and occasion, striking the perfect balance between statement-making and stackable styles. Crafted for the modern Indian woman, Saanjh’s designs redefine festivities with flair.

Co-founder Gauri Tandon shares, “The festive season is all about colour, and we’ve designed this collection to reflect just that. Featuring a dazzling mix of gemstone doublets — sapphires, rubies, and emeralds — paired with our signature mirror work, Saanjh showcases auspicious motifs like fish, turtles, and elephants. It’s a happy, joyous collection that will definitely put a smile on your face.”

Curious about the inspiration behind this stunning collection? Gauri explains that oceanic motifs symbolise luck and prosperity, while floral rosettes represent growth and life. Plus, the vintage vibe of the matte gold finish is all about evoking festive nostalgia. After six months of sampling various finishes, they nailed it with this one — perfect for reinventing vintage-inspired jewellery.

But wait, there’s more. The versatility of Saanjh pieces is off the charts. Layering is the name of the game, and with an array of lengths and styles, you can mix and match to create your own unique look. From bows and pearls to hoops and rosettes, this collection has it all. Pair an emerald or ruby piece with signature mirror work, and you’ll be radiating luxury in no time.

Price ranges between Rs 4,000 and Rs 20,000. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin