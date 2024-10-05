The homegrown label's 'Parboni' collection is a celebration of strength, tradition and modernity

Mukur, a sustainable, homegrown blouse boutique run by a mother-daughter duo, Mou Dutta and Suchetana Beas Dutta is proud to introduce the Parboni collection—a tribute to the everyday woman.

"Our collection draws inspiration from the strength, resilience, and grace that women embody as they navigate the challenges of both the outside world and the battles within. Through it all, women rise, often with a smile on their face, balancing love, work, and life with remarkable resilience. Parboni is our ode to these incredible women, who, like Maa Durga, possess an inner Shakti that drives them forward with grace and determination," says Mou.

The name Parboni itself is deeply rooted in Bengali culture, where the word parbon means celebration. In Bengal, there’s a saying: Baro mashe tero parbon, which means, "In 12 months, we have 13 festivals.” This reflects the joy, vibrancy, and festive spirit that Bengalis bring to life year-round. With Parboni, the brand celebrates not just the festivities of Durga Puja, but the unending resilience and joy that women embody, making every day an occasion to honour their spirit.

What's there in the collection

The Parboni collection has a blend of traditional designs with modern flair, celebrating the beauty of Indian craftsmanship while giving it a fresh, bold twist. From soft, intricate hand-embroidered blouses to daring, chic backless designs, the range reflects the diversity of the women we honour. Each piece is carefully crafted to combine timeless elegance with a touch of boldness, offering something unique for every woman who wants to embrace her individuality during the festive season.

"Every design in the Parboni collection reflects this commitment to sustainability and ethical fashion, ensuring that what you wear not only looks beautiful but is created with care for the environment and the people behind it," adds Mou.

The brand has created a festive lookbook for the five days of Durga Puja, and here is a lowdown of the looks.