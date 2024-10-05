The homegrown label's 'Parboni' collection is a celebration of strength, tradition and modernity

Mukur, a sustainable, homegrown blouse boutique run by a mother-daughter duo, Mou Dutta and Suchetana Beas Dutta is proud to introduce the Parboni collection—a tribute to the everyday woman.
"Our collection draws inspiration from the strength, resilience, and grace that women embody as they navigate the challenges of both the outside world and the battles within. Through it all, women rise, often with a smile on their face, balancing love, work, and life with remarkable resilience. Parboni is our ode to these incredible women, who, like Maa Durga, possess an inner Shakti that drives them forward with grace and determination," says Mou.
The name Parboni itself is deeply rooted in Bengali culture, where the word parbon means celebration. In Bengal, there’s a saying: Baro mashe tero parbon, which means, "In 12 months, we have 13 festivals.” This reflects the joy, vibrancy, and festive spirit that Bengalis bring to life year-round. With Parboni, the brand celebrates not just the festivities of Durga Puja, but the unending resilience and joy that women embody, making every day an occasion to honour their spirit.
What's there in the collection
The Parboni collection has a blend of traditional designs with modern flair, celebrating the beauty of Indian craftsmanship while giving it a fresh, bold twist. From soft, intricate hand-embroidered blouses to daring, chic backless designs, the range reflects the diversity of the women we honour. Each piece is carefully crafted to combine timeless elegance with a touch of boldness, offering something unique for every woman who wants to embrace her individuality during the festive season.
"Every design in the Parboni collection reflects this commitment to sustainability and ethical fashion, ensuring that what you wear not only looks beautiful but is created with care for the environment and the people behind it," adds Mou.
The brand has created a festive lookbook for the five days of Durga Puja, and here is a lowdown of the looks.
For Sasthi, one can choose a glass sleeved Mangalgiri cotton blouse in lilac shade, with a scalloped neck and sleeve line with hand-embroidered lotus motifs. For the first day of puja, go for an entirely ethnic look, paired with a golden dhakai jamdani sari, and golden jewellery. You can add a gajra to your hair to complete your look.
To create a stunning Saptami look, you can pair a yellow and black cotton sari, worn in dhoti-style, with a hand-embroidered peplum top made from black cotton silk fabric, with a 'V' neckline, elbow length puffy sleeve and all-over flamingo embroidery. Sport it with a pair of boots, a neckpiece, hoops, and a braided hairdo to complete the boho chic look.
One quintessentially Bangali look can never go wrong for Ashtami, and this look is a nice blend of tradition with modernity. The Lambani hand-embroidery on handloom cotton blouse with layered lace and deep 'V' neck is paired with a cotton sari with temple border. Wear golden traditional jewellery, pair with kohl-lined eyes and nude lips, a a big red bindi to elevate the whole look. If you want, this look too can be completed with flowers in the hair.
On the ninth and final day, a stunning look like this is perfect to sum up the grand festivities. It is light, hassle-free and works if you have plans with your friends or a night-long pandal hopping. A lightweight black linen if paired with a fuchsia pink backless blouse made with dopian silk and boasts a bandeau neckline, and a tie up belt at the back.
Wrap up Durga Puja by leaning towards India's handloom fabrics to create another bohemian look like this. The blouse, made with handloom fabric with thread work and elevated boat neck has puffed full sleeves, creates a comfy bhashan look. Amp up the outfit with a laal joba'r mala like a hairband, and a hint of aalta and sindoor here and there.
The collection is available online. INR 2,700 onwards.
Muse: Debleena Dutt, Asha Ramani
Styling & creative direction: Satyaki Chanda
Make-up: Aditya Saha
Photographer: Ranjay Roy Choudhury
Location: Studio Batayan