Transform your look with this versatile overlay collection: The ultimate in streetwear style

Ready to revamp your streetwear game? Say hello to the Ducati Overlay collection—a fresh fusion of versatility and contemporary flair that's here to shake up your closet. This modular capsule collection, born from a collaboration between Ducati and the creative minds at Drudi Design, promises to take your look from ordinary to extraordinary.
Imagine three striking outerwear pieces that can be mixed and matched with a cozy softshell sweatshirt and a sleek technical vest featuring protective elements. With 15 different configurations, you can easily adapt your outfit to suit any season or occasion. Whether you’re hitting the streets or heading out for a weekend adventure, comfort and a sporty-chic vibe are just a style choice away.
Ducati isn’t just about fast bikes; it’s about fast fashion too. This new lifestyle line captures the brand’s essence of style, sophistication, and performance, merging it seamlessly with the coolest streetwear trends. With the premium quality provided by Spidi Sport—an Italian leader in technical and protective gear—you can trust that each piece is built to last.
The Overlay collection boasts three standout layers:
The Outer Jacket (available in three eye-catching variants: YO, Y4T, and YB)
The Softshell Sweatshirt (L01) for that comfy touch
The Protective Layer (P01) to keep you safe and stylish
Whether you mix and match or wear them solo, each piece allows you to express your unique style like never before. So, go ahead—choose your style, be unique, and let the Ducati Overlay collection transform your wardrobe into a canvas of personal expression. Get ready to turn heads and make a statement.