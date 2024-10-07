Transform your look with this versatile overlay collection: The ultimate in streetwear style

Ducati isn’t just about fast bikes; it’s about fast fashion too. This new lifestyle line captures the brand’s essence of style, sophistication, and performance, merging it seamlessly with the coolest streetwear trends. With the premium quality provided by Spidi Sport—an Italian leader in technical and protective gear—you can trust that each piece is built to last.

The Overlay collection boasts three standout layers:

The Outer Jacket (available in three eye-catching variants: YO, Y4T, and YB)

The Softshell Sweatshirt (L01) for that comfy touch

The Protective Layer (P01) to keep you safe and stylish

Whether you mix and match or wear them solo, each piece allows you to express your unique style like never before. So, go ahead—choose your style, be unique, and let the Ducati Overlay collection transform your wardrobe into a canvas of personal expression. Get ready to turn heads and make a statement.