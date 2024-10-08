Discover Aulerth Icons: Exquisite couture jewellery collection blending tradition and modern elegance

Step into the world of exquisite craftsmanship with the Aulerth Icons, a stunning collection born from a couture vision that celebrates the artistry of renowned designers. This curated range features meticulously crafted miniatures, each showcasing signature motifs extracted from the iconic collections of Aulerth's couture partners, including Ekaya Banaras, JJ Valaya, Shivan & Narresh, Suneet Varma, and Tribe Amrapali. Each piece is akin to a jewel that has never been seen or worn before, embodying a unique design ethos.

The Aulerth Icons reflect the rich tapestry of Indian art and tradition. Tribe Amrapali’s designs resonate with a deep love for these cultural roots, while JJ Valaya's creations encapsulate intricate geometric patterns and floral nuances in a compact silhouette. Shivan & Narresh bring forth modern and bold classics, showcasing a distinct design sensibility, whereas Suneet Varma’s pieces are steeped in traditional opulence. Meanwhile, the miniature jewels from Ekaya Banaras exude timeless elegance, featuring hues that evoke a sense of heritage.

These exquisite icons are not just accessories; they are thoughtfully designed to elevate your everyday style and transform gifting moments into something truly exceptional. Let’s take a closer look at some standout pieces from this remarkable collection:

Ariel Studs