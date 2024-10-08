This homegrown label’s creations are all about loving nature
Plant- based clothing brand Hibiscus Heroes’ clothes are naturally dyed with flowers, leaves, seeds and roots. This label from Auroville is all for eco-friendly, vegan, and handcrafted slow fashion. It uses chemical free plant and flower dyes on handcrafted garments. Their new collection too celebrates nature and cultural roots, and comes in colours of the season. We talk to designer-founder of the label, Sowmya Parameswaran, to know more.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Our new collection is a celebration of the botanical abundance of our home, Auroville. We have created eco-prints with the plants and flowers that grow in our backyard. It’s an alchemy of natural dyes, prints, and textures that give this collection a very mystical forest feel.
What inspires you as a designer?
Plants and flowers, people and planets.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
The DNA of our brand is slow, plant-based fashion and it’s what we do, and it’s what we breathe.
What’s trending this festive season?
Sustainable, home-grown, women empowered brands are always timeless and in trend.
What are the festive wear essentials and must-haves?
Sari, especially, a natural dyed handloom one. We have designed some exclusive Eco print saris for Durga Puja for Talipot House, Kolkata.
What does your upcoming collection feature?
The Indian indigo. We are working on the oldest dye known to humanity, which is indigo. It will be a celebration of indigo in different forms and textures.
Who’s your favourite fashion icon?
Amrita Sher-Gil and Peggy Guggenheim.
What will your spring summer collection for next year look like?
Lots of white and off-white textures and weaves, with a dash of soft pastels in natural dyes. We love Bengal handlooms. So we will have Jamdanis in soft summer colours, for sure.