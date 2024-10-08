This homegrown label’s creations are all about loving nature

Plant- based clothing brand Hibiscus Heroes’ clothes are naturally dyed with flowers, leaves, seeds and roots. This label from Auroville is all for eco-friendly, vegan, and handcrafted slow fashion. It uses chemical free plant and flower dyes on handcrafted garments. Their new collection too celebrates nature and cultural roots, and comes in colours of the season. We talk to designer-founder of the label, Sowmya Parameswaran, to know more.