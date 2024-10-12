Mrida's Modern Maharani collection is here to transform your wardrobe

Step aside, basic blouses and mundane maxis. This Diwali, Mrida is here to sprinkle a little magic into your wardrobe with their dazzling Modern Maharani Collection. It is a vibrant love letter to India’s artisanal legacy, expertly weaving together tradition and trend. Just in time for Diwali, this exquisite line invites customers and collectors to indulge in haute couture that seamlessly marries the craftsmanship of chanderi weavers with the bold spirit of modern fashion. It’s the ultimate celebration of the fierce, fabulous woman who juggles roles like a pro while draped in regal elegance.
As Shriya Nagi, co-founder of Mrida, elegantly puts it, “This collection is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women who navigate myriad roles with grace and vigour.”
The collection unfolds like a regal tapestry, featuring luxurious chanderi saris, intricately designed shawls, and elegant drapes, each embodying the essence of royal poise and contemporary resilience. The standout Taarini Sari, inspired by the Hindu vivaah sanskar, showcases a stunning depiction of a marriage ritual with its doli-baraat motifs on the pallu and border. “The plum and silver hues create a striking contrast, while the black doli weaves add a touch of drama,” Shriya explains.
Delving deeper into the collection, Shriya shares the inspiration behind the Modern Maharani. “Maharani Indira of Cooch Behar stands out as a beacon of courage and modernity. Her journey of breaking traditions with grace resonates deeply with our ethos. Our collection celebrates women who carry the essence of tradition yet are unafraid to defy boundaries.” Each piece honours the legacy of handwoven chanderi, a fabric synonymous with regal elegance that has graced the attires of Mughals and Rajputs for centuries.
“What sets our saris apart is the craftsmanship of artisans who weave not just threads, but the stories of their culture into every piece. By wearing a chanderi sari, you embrace not only luxury but also the artistry and dedication of generations of weavers,” she notes.
The collection features delicate bird motifs, each symbolising freedom and grace. “These designs connect wearers to centuries of artistry, evoking a sense of nostalgia and pride in India’s rich textile history,” Shriya explains. The meticulous detailing transforms each sari into a canvas of cultural storytelling, celebrating the beauty of chanderi while ensuring versatility for any occasion.
Crafting the collection was both challenging and rewarding. “Balancing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design is a delicate dance. We wanted to honour the heritage of chanderi while making it relevant for women who see saris as style statements,” Shriya reflects.
Price starts at Rs 18,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin