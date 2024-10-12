Turn heads this festive season with Ridhi Mehra’s dazzling capsule collection — Jazz-e-Jashan

Get ready to turn heads and make hearts flutter with Ridhi Mehra’s latest capsule collection, Jazz-e-Jashan. This festive collection brings the sparkle and cheer of celebrations straight to your wardrobe, offering a dazzling array of jewel-toned outfits that are as comfy as they are chic. They are just right for a lavish Diwali bash or a cosy family gathering.

Ridhi describes her inspiration, “With Jazz-e-Jashan, we’re embracing the joy and vibrance of the Indian festive season in a way we haven’t done before. This is our first collection tailored specifically for festive occasions, capturing the energy and excitement that surround celebrations.” Each piece is crafted with a focus on comfort, allowing you to revel in style without sacrificing ease.

“Jazz-e-Jashan encapsulates the fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary flair. The collection features flared pants and drape jackets that scream effortless chic, alongside kaftans and tube jackets offering a modern twist on classic silhouettes. Ridhi emphasises, “I wanted each design to reflect the elegance of traditional attire while incorporating bold motifs and modern embellishments.”