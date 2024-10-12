Turn heads this festive season with Ridhi Mehra’s dazzling capsule collection — Jazz-e-Jashan

Get ready to turn heads and make hearts flutter with Ridhi Mehra’s latest capsule collection, Jazz-e-Jashan. This festive collection brings the sparkle and cheer of celebrations straight to your wardrobe, offering a dazzling array of jewel-toned outfits that are as comfy as they are chic. They are just right for a lavish Diwali bash or a cosy family gathering.
Ridhi describes her inspiration, “With Jazz-e-Jashan, we’re embracing the joy and vibrance of the Indian festive season in a way we haven’t done before. This is our first collection tailored specifically for festive occasions, capturing the energy and excitement that surround celebrations.” Each piece is crafted with a focus on comfort, allowing you to revel in style without sacrificing ease.
“Jazz-e-Jashan encapsulates the fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary flair. The collection features flared pants and drape jackets that scream effortless chic, alongside kaftans and tube jackets offering a modern twist on classic silhouettes. Ridhi emphasises, “I wanted each design to reflect the elegance of traditional attire while incorporating bold motifs and modern embellishments.”
The collection boasts a jewel-toned palette — think deep purples, fuchsias, and rich bottle greens. “These colours symbolise luxury and warmth, perfect for festive dressing,” Ridhi explains. “Floral prints soften these tones, representing growth and joy, which are key sentiments during festivals like Diwali.”
Ridhi ensures style doesn’t compromise comfort. “Festivals are about enjoying time with family and friends, so looking chic while feeling relaxed is crucial.” The collection features flowy silks and lightweight georgettes, designed for ease of movement. “Silhouettes like flared pants and kaftans allow freedom, while draped jackets add structure without restriction. Jazz-e-Jashan isn’t just about looking good; it’s about feeling great,” Ridhi says.
The various silhouettes are perfect for mixing and matching, whether you pair flared pants with a sleek drape jacket or layer a kaftan over your favorite trousers. “These pieces bring a modern twist to festive attire, making them suitable for any occasion,” she notes.
Every piece in Jazz-e-Jashan radiates the joy of Diwali. Ridhi captures this spirit with vibrant colours and playful design details like palm tree motifs and fringes. “It’s all about immersing yourself in the joy of the season — each outfit is designed to make you feel as radiant as the celebrations themselves,” Ridhi shares.
The designer encourages you to have fun with your styling: “Pair flared pants with a chic jacket for a stunning evening look, or opt for a floral-printed kaftan for a relaxed vibe. Statement jewellery or bold heels can elevate your outfit effortlessly.”
Price starts at Rs 29,900. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin