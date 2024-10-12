Unveiling Sul-FUR: Nitin Bal Chauhan's dramatic tribute to World War I at London Fashion Week

Nitin Bal Chauhan is bringing the drama to London Fashion Week with his latest collection, Sul-FUR — a gritty exploration of World War I through an Indian lens.

At Medusa X Fashion Week and City Runway, Nitin unveiled Sul-FUR, a collection steeped in history and emotional resonance. Inspired by the devastating realities of World War I, this collection channels the essence of battlefields into bold, wearable art. Nitin explains, “I was deeply moved by the Jallianwala Bagh memorial during my visit to Amritsar. It sparked my desire to explore the untold stories of Indian soldiers in the world wars.”

Sul-FUR’s monochromatic colour scheme of black and white organic cottons sets a somber tone, embodying the desolation of post-war landscapes. Nitin elaborates, “White cotton represents the nurses who witnessed the aftermath of war. They never fought on the front lines but saw the horrors through the wounds of soldiers.”

The collection’s brutality is further emphasised through hand-embroidered 3D details inspired by grenades and artillery. “As I translated the horrors of war, I realised that complex patterns speak best in monochrome. Each piece is devoid of life and fervour, pushing the boundaries of traditional couture,” Nitin states.