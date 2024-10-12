Vanshik’s Nazakat Collection blends tradition and trend for the modern gentleman

Vanshik, the luxury menswear brand renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, has unveiled its stunning new collection, Nazakat. With an exquisite focus on India’s rich cultural heritage, this collection marries expert tailoring with contemporary aesthetics. As Vikas Jaggi, the founder of Vanshik, aptly states, Nazakat combines traditional elegance and modern style. This collection offers a fresh take on classic menswear, combining timeless beauty with contemporary flair.”

It showcases a range of luxurious silk shawls, detailed sherwanis, and elegant kurta sets, all presented in a captivating palette of soft pastels and vibrant hues. The bundis and shawls are crafted from smooth silk adorned with delicate designs, while the sherwanis exhibit regal charm through intricate detailing. The kurtas seamlessly blend classic elegance with contemporary style, ensuring they appeal to the modern gentleman.

“The collection seeks to preserve the artistry of classic menswear while incorporating modern elements that speak to today’s sophisticated gentleman,” emphasises Vikas.