Vanshik’s Nazakat Collection blends tradition and trend for the modern gentleman

Vanshik, the luxury menswear brand renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, has unveiled its stunning new collection, Nazakat. With an exquisite focus on India’s rich cultural heritage, this collection marries expert tailoring with contemporary aesthetics. As Vikas Jaggi, the founder of Vanshik, aptly states, Nazakat combines traditional elegance and modern style. This collection offers a fresh take on classic menswear, combining timeless beauty with contemporary flair.”
It showcases a range of luxurious silk shawls, detailed sherwanis, and elegant kurta sets, all presented in a captivating palette of soft pastels and vibrant hues. The bundis and shawls are crafted from smooth silk adorned with delicate designs, while the sherwanis exhibit regal charm through intricate detailing. The kurtas seamlessly blend classic elegance with contemporary style, ensuring they appeal to the modern gentleman.
“The collection seeks to preserve the artistry of classic menswear while incorporating modern elements that speak to today’s sophisticated gentleman,” emphasises Vikas.
At the heart of Nazakat lies a deep respect for craftsmanship. Vikas highlights the incredible skills of artisans who handcraft each piece. “The sherwanis and silk shawls are made using zardozi embroidery, which is known for its fine, detailed patterns and elegant designs,” he explains.
In addition to zardozi, the collection features handwoven silk that offers a luxurious, smooth feel. Mukaish work, involving the delicate twisting of metal pieces into the fabric, adds a sparkling effect that enhances the overall elegance. “These detailed methods make every garment unique and full of tradition, while also feeling elegant and luxurious,” Vikas adds.
The colour palette for Nazakat was thoughtfully curated to convey both elegance and vibrancy. “Soft colours like ivory and blush bring a sense of calm and grace, perfect for those who love a subtle look,” Vikas notes. Conversely, bold shades such as royal blue and deep maroon add a striking touch, celebrating the grandeur of Indian festivities. Together, these hues beautifully balance tradition with modern style, appealing to a diverse range of tastes.
Price starts at Rs 45,000. Available online.
