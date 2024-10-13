Banjara Kasuti unveils Mrdu: Where handloom meets chic

Imagine swirling in a flowy kurti or slipping into a chic maxi dress adorned with intricate Lambani kasuti embroidery—each piece tells a story. These fine details, embellished with mirrors and shells, create a visually captivating texture. “This collection is about preserving our cultural heritage while offering comfort and style for everyday life,” Asha adds.

The colour palette includes soothing blues, elegant greys, soft lavenders, and bold reds that cater to all occasions. Asha notes, “These colours were chosen to evoke calm and elegance while adding sophistication.” Whether you’re brunching with friends or attending an evening gala, Mrdu has you covered.

Mrdu doesn’t stop at clothing. This collection spills into home décor with cushion covers, wall hangings, and table runners that harmoniously match the apparel. Asha reveals, “By using consistent fabrics, colours, and embroidery techniques, we’ve created a cohesive look that brings traditional craftsmanship into every aspect of daily life.”

With Mrdu, you’re not just wearing clothes; you’re embracing a lifestyle that resonates with the ‘old money’ Indian aesthetic.

Price starts at Rs 1,800. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com