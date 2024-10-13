Drape yourself in timeless elegance: Discover Fashor's Desi Romance collection – A modern twist on traditional beauty

Now, let’s talk details. Each outfit is adorned with hand-painted floral motifs that are more than just pretty patterns; they’re a celebration of nature and craftsmanship. Vikram explains, “Our design team carefully selects each motif to reflect the collection’s theme of timeless elegance. Skilled artisans meticulously hand-paint the designs using eco-friendly dyes, ensuring every brushstroke is vibrant and unique.” It’s like wearing a garden that tells a story.

And speaking of stories, the warm pastels in this collection are like a soft hug for the eyes. They create a dreamy, tranquil palette, while the shimmering zari work adds a sprinkle of opulence. “The intricate zari embroidery catches the light, creating a subtle glow that enhances the romantic and ethereal quality of the outfits,” Vikram notes.

The Desi Romance Collection isn’t just about looking pretty; it’s about capturing the essence of love itself. With flowing silhouettes and poetic detailing, every piece is designed to inspire feelings of timeless affection. Vikram adds, “Each piece in the collection is crafted to evoke a sense of nostalgic beauty, reminiscent of vintage love stories.”

What’s a romance without roses and lotuses? The intricate floral motifs symbolise love and purity, enhancing the collection’s ethereal aesthetic.

Vikram explains, “These motifs create a visual poetry, making the garments appear both enchanting and otherworldly.”

For a sophisticated look, he suggests pairing these beauties with minimal jewellery, and sleek hairstyles. If you’re feeling romantic, opt for soft makeup to let those flowing fabrics drape effortlessly. For a contemporary twist, mix traditional with modern accessories—think tailored blazers and chic flats for daytime, and elegant footwear with a statement necklace for evenings.

Price starts at Rs 2,500. Available online.

